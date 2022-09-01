Gary Barlow admits he was jealous of Robbie Williams’ solo success after Take That

Gary Barlow is candid about the intense “jealousy” he felt about Robbie Williams’ solo success after he quit Take That.

The 48-year-old hitmaker of The Angels left the band in July 1995, in the midst of their Nobody Else world tour, leaving Gary and bandmates Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald dizzy.

And the time in his new book A Different Stage, Gary, 51, shared that he was jealous of Robbie breaking away from the band to do his own thing, admitting that he wished it was him who had the courage to leave.

Revealing it all: Gary Barlow is candid about the intense ‘jealousy’ he felt about Robbie Williams’ solo success after he quit Take That (pictured in 2021)

Despite having huge success in the quintet with a string of hits, Robbie sensationally left the group after reports of musical differences and tensions with both management and his bandmates.

Looking back to when Robbie — who at the time told Gary he was slowly pulling away from the ‘Take That mothership’ and partying with Britpop stars — left, the singer confessed that he was jealous that Robbie was coming out on his own.

He wrote: “I felt a little jealous that I wasn’t the one who stood up and said ‘Yours, I want to have some fun. I’m a pop star, I’m going to act like this for a little bit”.

“None of us wanted to leave Take That, but if I saw someone else leave, I – all of us – couldn’t help but think about taking the plunge too.”

Shock: The Angels hitmaker, 48, walked away from the band in July 1995 in the midst of their Nobody Else world tour, leaving Gary and bandmates Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald reeling (Take That pictured in 1993)

Robbie single-handedly enjoyed massive chart-topping hits, with number one singles including Angels, She’s The One, Millennium and Let Me Entertain You, as well as numerous awards.

Meanwhile, in the years following Take That’s split, Gary failed to emulate his former bandmate’s success as a solo artist, with the star progressing to over 16 stone and becoming a hermit on his 117-acre estate.

Reflecting on that dark period in his life when he felt immense self-loathing amid shame over his weight gain and his solo album flop, Gary shared how he felt like he was “drowning in jealousy for my old bandmate Robbie.”

Regret: In his new book A Different Stage, Gary, 51, says he was jealous of Robbie breaking away from the band to do his own thing. That pictured in 1992)

Envy: “I felt a little jealous that I wasn’t the one who stood up and said, ‘Yours, I want to have fun. I’m a pop star, I’m going to act like a little bit'” (pictured in 2016)

Gary went on to detail how at the time he turned to booze and marijuana to numb his pain and was even afraid to work.

He wrote: ‘My confidence had been shot, I had become terrified of my piano. I went to my studio most days only to pretend I was working.

“Weeds, cigarettes, coffee, booze and beige food were a way to take the pain away.”

He continued: “I was washed into the darkness, privately, alone, in the farthest reaches of my pop star home. I was ashamed of my bulimia.

Troubled Time: Meanwhile, in the years following Take That’s split, Gary failed to match his former bandmate’s success as a solo artist, with the star progressing to over 16 stone and becoming a recluse on his 117-year-old estate. hectares (pictured in 1999)

Green-eyed: Reflecting on that dark period in his life when he had immense self-loathing amid shame over his weight gain and his solo album flop, Gary shared how he felt like he was “drowning in jealousy for my old bandmate ‘Robbie’.”

“Was that my shame about what had happened to my career and all the feelings I had that I couldn’t understand? Was the bulimia my ‘unspoken emotions’. . . appear in uglier ways?’

These days, of course, things are much brighter for the songwriter, with Take That being reformed again in 2006 and set to have another massive chart success.

While his relationship with Robbie healed in time, the latter even joined the band for single The Flood and album Progress in 2010, while making several cameos in the following years.

Friends Again: As his relationship with Robbie healed in time, with the latter even joining the band for single The Flood and album Progress in 2010, while making several cameos in the years after 9foto in 2010)

Proving that the pair did indeed wipe out all the bad blood between them, Gary even paid tribute to Robbie by donning a tracksuit similar to the star’s.

Gary said: ‘I’m wearing the red Adidas tracksuit in A Different Stage, because that’s what Robbie was wearing at Glastonbury when he started his new adventure.’

Gary Barlow: A Different Stage is out now and available for purchase in bookstores and online.