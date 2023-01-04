Gary Ballance included in Zimbabwe squad for home T20Is against Ireland

Ballance, the 33-year-old left-handed top-order batsman who played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for England between 2014 and 2017, signed with his native Zimbabwe last December following his release from county cricket side Yorkshire.

“I’m delighted to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and can’t wait to start working with some great coaches and talented players,” Ballance said at the time. “The chance to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new passion and excitement for the game.

“I’ve kept in touch with a number of people within Zimbabwean cricket over the years and it’s been great to see their recent progress in particular.”

Aside from Raza, all the regulars are in the mix for Zimbabwe, with Captain Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava all included.

The three T20I matches will be played on January 12, 14 and 15 at Harare Sports Club. These are followed by the three-match ODI series, with those matches scheduled for January 18, 21 and 23, also in Harare.