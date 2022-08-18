Gary and Jordan Ablett’s three-year-old son Levi fights infection in hospital

Gary and Jordan Ablett wait nervously as their three-year-old son Levi recovers from two respiratory illnesses.

The Abletts were returning from a vacation on the Gold Coast when they found Levi was ill and immediately sought medical attention.

Jordan, 29, took to Instagram on Thursday to update her followers on little Levi’s recovery.

Gary and Jordan Ablett have a nervous wait ahead of them after their three-year-old son Levi was simultaneously diagnosed with two respiratory illnesses. All pictured

“The little man was taken to hospital yesterday morning after nearly three weeks of struggling to fight something,” she wrote.

Turns out his tiny body has been affected by two respiratory illnesses at once.

“He is resting and being cared for by great doctors. He slept soundly (but not a poor father) and he is doing better. Our little champion!’

Levi is the oldest child of AFL legend Gary Ablett Jr, 38, and his wife Jordan.

“The little man was taken to hospital yesterday morning after nearly three weeks of struggling to fight something,” she wrote. ‘Turns out his tiny body has been affected by two respiratory diseases at once’

Levi was diagnosed with a rare degenerative disease in 2020, which leaves him with a reduced ability to fight disease naturally compared to other children.

Jordan, who has not revealed what illness her son has been diagnosed with, has previously revealed that Levi is unlikely to ever learn to speak.

“It’s very difficult from a practical point of view, but also very difficult to just be his mother and not be able to hear his voice or not know what he needs,” she said. The Herald Sun in an emotional interview.

“If he gets upset, I have to guess what the problem is,” continues Jordan, who has been married to AFL legend Gary since 2016.

“It’s hard too, because I’d like to hear his thoughts, have a conversation with my boy, and know for us that he understands how much we love him.”

Jordan continued: “He is resting and being cared for by great doctors. He slept soundly (but not a poor father) and he is doing better. Our little champion!’

In an interview with the podcast The Significant Others in March last year, Jordan spoke about the family’s heartbreak after Levi was diagnosed with a degenerative disease.

She said it took a long time for Levi to be diagnosed with the unspecified illness, and she spoke of the devastation she and Gary felt after learning the condition was “life-threatening.”

“I just remember being in that meeting with Gaz and when they said it, I remember I absolutely collapsed,” she said.

“There is a very short life expectancy, which is why I constantly tell people when they ask about Levi that we literally take it day by day because we have no idea what the future holds,” she continued.

Jordan, who has not revealed what illness her son has been diagnosed with, has previously revealed that Levi is unlikely to ever learn to speak

After seeing a series of pediatricians, Jordan said it was the Geelong Football Club team doctor who eventually put them in touch with the right person.

She said this new pediatrician “got the ball rolling,” and after months of worrying, the couple finally had some answers.

Jordan said she and Gary were first concerned after noticing Levi wasn’t hitting the same milestones as other kids his age.

They decided to make the little boy’s condition public because they didn’t want to lie when people asked about their son.

“People just said things like, ‘Levi needs to run around now’. Comments like that are so nice to receive, but when you’re on the receiving end and you know everything that’s happening, it’s awkward,” she confessed.

“People just said things like, ‘Levi needs to run around now’. Comments like that are so nice to receive, but when you’re on the receiving end and you know everything that’s going on, it’s uncomfortable,” she confessed.

“We don’t want to lie and say, ‘Yeah, he’s running around’, because he wasn’t running around.”

Jordan said Levi’s condition has only made the family more aware of how precious every moment they have together is.

Appear on Channel Nine’s Who wants to be there Millionaire On the TV quiz show in May last year, Ablett spoke about Levi’s disease.

“He’s a beautiful boy with a pretty serious condition,” the two-time AFL premiership winner with the Geelong Cats told host Eddie McGuire.

“We are seeing some improvement and Levi is getting physical therapy every day.

“The great thing about Levi is that he is a very determined boy and always cheerful. He brings so much joy to our lives.’

Jordan said it took Levi a long time to be diagnosed with the unspecified disease

“He’s a beautiful boy with a pretty serious condition,” Gary said last year. “We’re seeing some improvement and Levi is getting physical therapy every day.” Jordan and Gary took Levi to meet The Wiggles in person last year (pictured)

In July, Jordan shared the moment she realized something was wrong with the couple’s son.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jordan said the alarms went off when three-year-old son Levi, who is battling a degenerative disease, couldn’t sit up during a family photo shoot.

“Levi was a few months past his first birthday and on set it became immediately apparent that something wasn’t right,” she wrote.

“I remember the photographer asked me if Levi could stand/sit and I said no and as we continued taking pictures I thought ‘this isn’t right’.

In July, Jordan shared the moment she realized something was wrong with the couple’s son. In a lengthy Instagram post, Jordan said the alarms went off when Levi couldn’t sit up during a family photo shoot

“When I tried to get him into a standing position he didn’t put any weight on his legs at all, he was super limp in all positions, had really bad head control and kept his hands clenched for most (if not all the time) .’

She continued: “I still cherish all my pictures with my boy, but I have to say there’s a tinge of sadness and disappointment when I look at them because I don’t understand how it went under the radar for so long.

“Because I didn’t have a child before Levi, I couldn’t compare and didn’t know what is typical of a baby and what is not.”

Ablett appeared on Channel Nine’s TV quiz show Who Wants to Be A Millionaire last May and spoke about Levi’s disease

Jordan continued: “If you have the slightest doubt about your child’s development, whether it be a thought or an unwavering gut feeling, as we did, I encourage you to raise your concerns to a professional and to keep if your worries persist.

“If there’s a problem, you’re the parent who knew and put the baby first because you love them and want them to be okay.

“If there’s no problem, then you’re the parent who was insecure and put the baby first because you love them and want them to be okay. Asking questions and seeking professional support can’t hurt,” she concluded.

Gary and Jordan welcomed a second child, daughter Grace, late last year.

“Time flies and we can’t remember a life without her,” Jordan said at the time.

“She fits perfectly into this family, her sparkling smile and personality is really starting to sink in.”