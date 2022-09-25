Gary Ablett Jr’s wife Jordan shares touching photo of son Levi on the field at AFL grand final

Jordan Ablett posted a sweet photo of her husband, Gary Ablett Jr, hugging their son, Levi, on Saturday before the AFL Grand Final.

In the image, the 38-year-old holds the toddler close to his chest just after being carried by Geelong star Joel Selwood.

“A very proud father,” she captioned the touching black and white photo posted on Instagram on Sunday.

On Saturday, Jordan shared a black and white image of a Geelong Guernsey with Selwood’s number 14 on the back.

“It is difficult to put into words how beautiful this gesture is, but know that our family is extremely grateful to you and your great heart,” she wrote.

“Off the field you are just as much a champion as you are on the field. It is our great pleasure to send our son with you today.”

It comes as Selwood – the club captain – rocked toddler Levi Ablett as he walked up the MCG as the Cats walked away.

Levi smiled with delight as he was taken to the center of the buzzing field.

The three-year-old suffers from a mysterious degenerative disease that seriously affects his airways and he has never spoken a word.

Jordan has revealed that doctors say Levi, who is highly susceptible to viruses and has low muscle tone, may never speak.

The little boy is also vulnerable to aspiration, which can allow food, drink, or stomach contents to get into his lungs.

He is being treated continuously at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.

Geelong claimed his 10th flag in a dominant, one-sided AFL Grand Final with Selwood bursting into tears after the game.

Selwood then gave little Levi back to his father, the retired double Brownlow medalist

The Cats started the game with a stunning opening quarter of 41-6 and never headed, leading 62-26 at halftime before taking off with the game in the second half.

The Sydney Swans looked completely overwhelmed as Geelong’s powerful vanguard broke them apart, star striker Tom Hawkins led the charge with two goals in the first quarter.

The final result was a whopping 133-52 for the Cats. Geelong’s Isaac Smith was named the Norm Smith Medalist as the best and fairest player of the game.

Selwood said after the match against Channel 7 that his side deserved a big final victory.

“Man, it’s… they’re so hard to win. They are so hard to win. Every side says it, but I think we deserved one,” he said.

“I was just running away. We make no apologies for being there every year. So much, please go all around. They all have great stories.’

