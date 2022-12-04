Garmin Fenix 6 series up to 50% off on Amazon

Although a few models still sell for the list price and others have single-digit price drops, there are some Garmin Fenix 6 deals worth checking out. The most tempting ones are the 50% discounted Fenix 6s Pro Solar, the 48% off Fenix 6 Pro Solar, and the 46% discount that applies to the Fenix 6S Sapphire.
Introduced in the summer of 2019, the Garmin Fenix 6 GPS smartwatch family remains popular in its niche even now. With 11,274 ratings and 943 answered questions, this lineup of GPS smartwatches currently holds a global rating of 4.7/5 stars. Now, those looking for deals can grab some models for discounts higher than 40%. In some cases, different color choices also come with different prices.
Since it is quite difficult to spot the discounts, the table below should help you discover what choices are available today (but the deals should run until the remaining stock gets cleared, most likely):
|Model Name
|Color (and band, where applicable)
|Discount
|Current Price
|List Price
|Fenix 6S
|White
|N/A
|US$529.00
|US$529.00
|Fenix 6S
|Silver with black band
|18%
|US$452.59
|US$549.00
|Fenix 6
|Silver with black band
|6%
|US$469.04
|US$499.99
|Fenix 6 Pro
|Black
|28%
|US$430.00
|US$599.99
|Fenix 6 Sapphire
|Carbon gray with black band
|46%
|US$380.97
|US$699.99
|Fenix 6 Sapphire
|Titanium with orange band
|9%
|US$776.80
|US$849.99
|Fenix 6S Pro
|Black
|N/A
|US$429.99
|US$429.99
|Fenix 6S Pro
|Rose gold with white band
|N/A
|US$600.00
|US$600.00
|Fenix 6S Sapphire
|Carbon gray with black band
|20%
|US$598.00
|US$749.99
|Fenix 6S Sapphire
|Light gold with gray leather band
|N/A
|US$849.99
|US$849.99
|Fenix 6S Sapphire
|Rose gold with gray band
|46%
|US$379.99
|US$699.99
|Fenix 6X Pro
|Black
|38%
|US$399.99
|US$649.99
|Fenix 6X Pro Solar
|Dark gray with black band
|42%
|US$519.00
|US$899.99
|Fenix 6X Sapphire
|Dark gray with black band
|37%
|US$470.03
|US$749.99
|Fenix 6S Pro Solar
|Amethyst steel
|17%
|US$666.75
|US$799.99
|Fenix 6S Pro Solar
|Light gold with tan band
|50%
|US$399.99
|US$799.99
|Fenix 6 Pro Solar
|Black with slate gray band
|48%
|US$389.99
|US$749.99
|Fenix 6 Pro Solar
|Mineral blue with white band
|19%
|US$731.72
|US$899.99
|Fenix 6 Pro Solar
|Slate gray with black band
|6%
|US$749.03
|US$799.99
In addition to the standalone Garmin smartwatches in the table above, there is also a Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar + HRM-dual heart rate monitor bundle available in some regions. While not for sale in Europe (or at least Romania, in my case) via Amazon, this bundle can be purchased in other markets. US-based customers, for example, can get it for US$564.44, which is the result of a 41% discount applied to the US$969.98 list price.
Disclaimer: Notebookcheck is not responsible for price changes carried out by retailers. The discounted price or deal mentioned in this item was available at the time of writing and may be subject to time restrictions and/or limited unit availability.
