Garland Calls Trump’s Bluff As Justice Department Moves To Unseal Order

Mr. Garland and the investigators working on the case had made no public comments after the search, which allowed Mr. Trump and his supporters to make increasingly elaborate allegations of official misconduct and abuse of power.

But on Thursday, Mr. Garland broke his silence.

Speaking from a podium at the Justice Department, the Attorney General said he personally approved the search warrant request. He denounced the “baseless attacks on the professionalism” and integrity of the FBI and prosecutors.

And — most importantly — he announced that the Justice Department had filed a motion to rescind the warrant used in the search, as well as the inventory of what the FBI had taken, so that the government could make them public.

In doing so, the attorney general alluded to the fact that Mr. Trump was free to release the documents himself, but has chosen not to. “On the day of the search, copies of both the FBI warrant and title deed were handed over to the former president’s counsel, who was on the scene during the search,” said Mr. Garland.