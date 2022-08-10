Garland becomes Trump’s target after FBI search for Mar-a-Lago

Some of the top Justice Department officials who make the decisions now have deep ties to Mr. Mueller and view Mr. Comey’s willingness to openly discuss his 2016 investigations into Ms. Clinton and Mr. Trump as a gross violation of the Judicial Handbook, the department’s procedural manual.

Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings Map 1 of 9 Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings File a case against Trump. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack gives a comprehensive account of President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election. Here are the key issues that have emerged from eight public hearings so far: Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings Pressure pennies. Mr. Trump continued to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to cooperate with a plan to reverse his loss even after being told it was illegal, according to testimony given by the panel at the third hearing. The commission showed how Mr. Trump’s actions led his supporters to storm the Capitol and put Mr. Pence on the run for his life.

The Mar-a-Lago search warrant was requested by the Justice Department’s National Security Branch, headed by Matthew G. Olsen, under Mr. Mueller served when he was the FBI director. In 2019, Mr. Olsen expressed his surprise that the publicity-shy Mueller was even willing to appear at a press conference announcing his decision to expose Mr Trump’s conduct, but did not recommend that he be prosecuted or held accountable for interference in the conduct of Mr. Russian investigation.

But people close to Mr. Garland say that while his team respects Mr. Mueller, they have learned from his mistakes. Mr. Garland, despite his silence this week, has made it a point on many occasions to speak publicly about the investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol – if only to explain why he can talk about the investigation publicly.

“I understand this may not be the answer some are looking for,” he said during a speech marking the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. “But we will and we must speak through our work. Anything else jeopardizes the viability of our research and the civil liberties of our citizens.”



At the time, that comment was intended to appease Democrats who wanted him to pursue Mr Trump more aggressively. Now it is Republican leaders, including Mr. McCarthy, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and former Vice President Mike Pence, who are pushing for a public statement of his actions.

mr. Garland enjoys a significant advantage over Mr. Mueller as he goes into battle. The House Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol plans to continue its investigation into the fall, and its members plan to make the issue of Mr. Trump’s actions a central political topic during the midterm elections and in 2024, and Mr. Garland the kind of covering fire that Mr. Mueller never had.