Gareth Southgate won’t see his England players again until the week before the Qatar World Cup

As Gareth Southgate searched the bones of another less than satisfactory week in a Wembley corridor late Monday night, Phil Foden passed him by. Tapping his manager on the shoulder, followed a handshake and a hug.

That was it for the time being for the English manager and his players. Bye. The next time they see each other is in the third week of November, six days before the start of the World Cup.

It’s a pretty unusual situation. Despite the much-needed revival of England’s comeback against Germany, Southgate knows and admits that his players need something to restore confidence that had wiped out six games without a win, dating back to the end of last season.

Gareth Southgate will not see his English players again this winter for the World Cup in Qatar

Likewise, he can’t work with them or even see them when he’s trying to right what’s wrong. It’s a riddle that doesn’t necessarily have an answer.

“I think the players have been through a lot and the psychology of it all is fascinating to us at the moment,” said Southgate.

“There are different expectations and different levels of experience in the group.

‘Some young people deal with it really brilliantly, but there are also some who need help and guidance. They will think, “What is this?”

“We talked about how the shirt feels and they are experiencing for the first time a little bit of what some of the elders have experienced in the past. What we encounter now is unique to us compared to any other international sport.

Southgate saw his side come down from 2-0 on Monday night to lead 3-2 against Germany

Harry Kane had emphatically scored from the penalty spot to give the Three Lions the lead

“The rugby players get eight weeks together for the Six Nations. The cricketers are together on central contracts all year round. This is the difference.

‘This tournament is unique. We will not get the four weeks we had before the World Cup in Russia. But we have to adapt better than anyone else.’

With 20 minutes to go on Monday night against a German team that was also struggling, England were pretty much on their knees. Two goals behind and faced with the kind of final whistle reception we haven’t heard at Wembley in a while.

From then on, 3-3 represented one of the great moments of getting out of jail in international football.

Southgate is expected to nominate its 26-man roster for the tournament on October 21

England’s comeback – from 0-2 to 3-2 in 12 minutes – came on the back of the kind of fast, sharp attacking football we hadn’t seen from Southgate’s team since their run to the European Championship final last summer .

That it took a desperate match situation to trigger it is disturbing, but at least we know it’s still there somewhere, buried under all the uncertainty and fear that was once such an important part of playing for England.

The challenge for Southgate now is to bottle the adrenaline generated by that brief interlude and release it again in November.

“That (20 minutes) is of course what we want,” he said.

“That’s the style and the kind of play we know they’re capable of. We must continue to give them the faith and confidence to do it.

England are without a win in six games, but finally broke their goal drought on Monday

“I think it’s a big step forward. Not everything was wrong for this game and not everything is right now.

“There are some big steps we have to take, but we had to see character and see how they would handle adversity and you can only take one step at a time.

“We’ve had some really tough experiences and you don’t necessarily have to win the next match 4-0 against a top level opponent.

‘You have to take small steps. They’re going to need some faith tonight and they’ve got to keep building and building and building.’

Southgate had at one point hoped to arrange at least some sort of meeting with his future 26-man squad between now and the World Cup, but has now admitted defeat.

English players, including Phil Foden, will now play at their club for a while

“No, there’s just no time,” he said.

“They are going to play too many games and we have to respect what they do with their clubs. We have a lot of analysis of the opposition to do. And of course we have to keep an eye on our players as closely as possible.

“We always try to find out everything about them and there will be a lot of consultation with the clubs about how they are physically and what is going on. So we don’t have a shortage of stuff to get started with.’

England’s players will play eight rounds in the Premier League between now and the World Cup. There are also four Champions League matches to be played for many of them.

Normally Southgate would be concerned about the workload, but maybe not this time.

There are some of his players who need to find some form and others – such as goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Kalvin Phillips – who will try to recover from injuries.

There will be a fake war for this World Cup. It’s an eight-day turnaround for England’s opening game against Iran. Southgate is well aware of the problems involved.

His only consolation – aside from his team’s impressive recent tournament record – is that there are 32 teams in the tournament and for the vast majority it will be exactly the same.