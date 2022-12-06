Gareth Southgate won’t pressure Raheem Sterling into returning to World Cup

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

England manager Gareth Southgate says he will not pressure Raheem Sterling to return to the World Cup in Qatar after a robbery at his home in Surrey.

Police say the burglary at the £6m property, where jewelery and watches were stolen, was discovered on Saturday night when his family returned from abroad.

Sterling promptly went home from the tournament as soon as he was alerted, meaning he couldn’t take part in Senegal’s win on Sunday, and is still in the UK.

And last night, Southgate, 52, said he wouldn’t pressure Sterling, 27, to come back if he doesn’t feel comfortable doing so.

Raheem Sterling’s partner, Paige, and their three children were not inside their home at the time of the raid, police said today.

Gareth Southgate said yesterday there was no pressure for Raheem Sterling to return

The Man City star is prioritizing the well-being of his family and will want to be absolutely sure of their safety before he returns to Doha.

In an initial statement, Surrey Police confirmed they were investigating a robbery and the theft of “various items, including jewelery and watches”.

A second statement confirmed that Sterling’s family returned from the World Cup on Saturday to discover that the property had been stolen, although the date of the theft is unclear.

Police say no threat of violence was made, though it’s unclear if the suspected trespassers returned to the property after the initial robbery and were seen by members of Sterling’s family.

Burglars broke into the locked £6m home of the father-of-three in Surrey on Saturday night

Private security have been patrolling the estate in Surrey (photo taken yesterday morning)

A police spokesman said: ‘We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead. On Saturday, December 3, the occupants returned home after arriving home from an international trip.

They contacted the police just before 9 pm to report that various pieces of jewelry, including watches, had been stolen. Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak with the occupants this morning.

“At this time it is not clear on what date the property was stolen and establishing this is a key part of our investigation.

Investigations into the full circumstances are ongoing and officers will look at all available evidence, including CCTV opportunities.

Sterling has three children: his daughter and eldest, Melody Rose, as well as two sons, Thiago and Thai.

Harry Maguire (pictured) has spoken in solidarity with fellow England star Raheem Sterling following a burglary at the player’s property in Surrey.

“We are aware of media reports that armed suspects were involved, however, at this time, we want to reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect and there are no reports of threats of violence related to this. incident”.

The Football Association has re-published detailed guidance offered to players ahead of the tournament regarding their personal security arrangements in England after news of the incident left team members concerned they could be targeted.

Several players have already made the decision to increase security at their properties in England.

“We had offered (increased security) to the players, that was something we discussed with the players before we left.”

“I think there’s a little [for Raheem] in the middle of the move you played a part in that. But we are well aware of it. And with what’s happened, we’ll have that conversation again.

Speaking yesterday, his teammate Bukayo Saka revealed that he sent Sterling a message of support.

Asked if he would increase his own security, Saka replied: “It’s not something I’ve managed to discuss because when it happened I was very focused on the game.” I just hope Raheem is okay and his family is okay and he does what he has to do.