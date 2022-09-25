Gareth Southgate will NOT guarantee Ivan Toney a debut against Germany having left him out in Italy

Gareth Southgate has refused to guarantee new boy Ivan Toney a place in the playing squad for Monday’s Nations League game against Germany.

The Brentford forward, who earned his first call-up of this international window, was left out of the squad for Friday’s game against Italy.

And England’s boss has again raised the possibility that Toney will miss Monday’s clash at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate refused to guarantee Ivan Toney an England debut against Germany

‘We will think about that. I’ll have a meeting with the coaches later,’ Southgate said.

‘First of all, it’s been great for him, I think, to be with us and see how we work. Of course everyone wants to get into the team and onto the field, but you have a better chance of doing that if you’ve been in the group longer and used to how we play and feel more comfortable with the players, so whatever happens, it has been a useful exercise for him and for us.

‘I remember being in the stands at my first two international camps. They were a little bit shorter, but that was the way Terry Venables embedded me in the group.

The Brentford forward was forced to watch England’s 1-0 loss to Italy from the stands

‘Sometimes we’ve done it that way and sometimes we haven’t. I understand the pressure as it is so close to the World Cup, but there is also life for Ivan Toney after the World Cup.

‘He is very much in the frame, and what he does with his club between now and then is also really important.’

Southgate also spoke glowingly of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, but suggested it was still too early to say whether his latest injury would keep him out of contention for a place in the World Cup squad.

“You only have to look at the quality of our and Leeds’ performances and the fact that he has now moved to a big club to see his level,” he said.

‘He had a huge impact when he came into the squad and was a big part of the run to a European final.

The forward earned his first national call-up after an impressive start to the 2022-23 season

Southgate also admitted it was difficult to predict when Kalvin Phillips would return

‘The honest answer to the injury is that we don’t know. It’s obviously going to be very tight because the recovery from that surgery is the first part and the second part is whether he can play enough football once he’s healthy to be considered.

So we are always optimistic. When there is a goal and someone is really hungry to achieve it, it’s amazing what the body can do.

– He had a dislocated shoulder in the last game of the season before the EC, so that was quite a remarkable recovery in itself.

“We’ll just have to wait and see and I know he’s disappointed to miss this camp and fully focused on getting back for his club and hopefully for us.”