Gareth Southgate ‘set to receive bonus of £4million if he wins the World Cup with England’

Gareth Southgate is reportedly set for a £4million bonus if he leads England to World Cup glory in Qatar.

According to The sunSouthgate will be offered almost three times the £1.5million he would have received had England won the 2018 World Cup.

Southgate have already received £500,000 as a result of England’s qualification to the tournament.

His current contract runs until 2024 and is worth around £6 million a year.

England will face Iran, the US and Wales in the group stage in Qatar.

Southgate’s side suffered a lot of frustration in the Nations League when they were relegated, but if they go into the World Cup they will draw confidence from reaching the Euro 2020 final.

England also reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup under Southgate’s leadership.

Southgate was initially appointed on a temporary basis in September 2016 and became England’s permanent manager two months later.

England have been dealt a blow ahead of the tournament, with Chelsea defender Reece James ruled out due to a serious knee injury.

James sustained the injury during Chelsea’s Champions League win against AC Milan.