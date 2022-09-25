Gareth Southgate sends out a rallying cry ahead of England’s final game before the World Cup

Gareth Southgate must have thought he had driven the ghost of Germany a little over a year ago.

Of all the highlights of the 2021 summer of love in English football, his team’s 2-0 win over the Germans at Wembley in the last 16 of the European Championship stands out.

Finally, Southgate had a different point of reference than the missed penalty on that same patch of ground against the toughest opponent of all 25 years earlier.

England’s under-fire manager Gareth Southgate spoke about the importance of togetherness

But here we are again. England and their manager are in a bit of trouble and are certainly under pressure as the World Cup looms against a backdrop of poor form and results.

On Monday night, as Southgate’s England prepare to bid farewell to their crowds ahead of Qatar 2022, Germany once again forms the opposition. For England, the game is a dead rubber of the Nations League. They will finish at the bottom of their group no matter what.

But this is a game that means much more than that. All 90,000 tickets were sold as England desperately wanted a real run at the World Cup. Now the mood has changed and when England refuels, there will be enough people around to tell them exactly how they feel.

The win over Germany at last year’s European Championships was one of Southgate’s biggest

Hansi Flick’s Germany also had a hard time lately after a 1-0 defeat against Hungary in Leipzig

“One of the reasons we have been so successful in tournaments is the sense of community,” Southgate said candidly on Sunday night.

“We can’t do it with the fans against us, or you in the media don’t feel warm to us. It’s harder when we have to struggle with the opposition and then with things on our own island.

“We don’t want the team to be in such an environment because it’s much harder to succeed. Only we can rectify that through performance and results, but that is the wish.’

Southgate was booed by some English supporters in Milan on Friday night after a defeat that took his team’s scoreless point to five games. That felt heavy for a man who has delivered so much yet would pale in comparison to what he could receive if things went bad on Monday.

Southgate is now 52 and has been with England long enough to know how it works. It felt strange to hear him talk candidly about his own future on Sunday. It wasn’t until last summer that people asked him who he would like to play him in a movie about his life. He only signed a new contract last fall.

But Southgate is pragmatic. He knows the weight of expectation that comes with the job. He says he’s not worried about that – and he’s credible on that subject – but a bigger concern is what he calls the ‘outside noise’ could do to his players if they don’t produce something much better against Germany.

“In one form or another I’ve been to 12 tournaments and I’ve seen just about everything,” he said.

“I’ve seen the cycle of war with the media. I’ve seen absolute love and we’re somewhere in the middle of it now.

“That’s fascinating to see on my part and it’s a life experience that I knew would come at some point with this job.

“I want to set things straight. I want to win. I want the team to play well and I want the fans to be happy. That’s why I took the job. I want to make a difference.

The stadium is sold out for this. People want to see this team play. That’s because the players have done an incredible job for six years.

“We were at a very difficult time at the beginning of this journey, in terms of the relationship with the fans. We built up slowly.

“Of course it’s not healthy for the team to have this noise around now.

“It’s up to me to allow them to play. I want them to feel the freedom. We always talk about that. So I would like to call on the supporters to get behind the team.

“How they deal with me at the end or on the phone or wherever is very different.

England have already been relegated from their group in the Nation’s League after Friday’s defeat

“But this is their last chance to see the boys before they go to the World Cup. And we’re all in it together. We can only succeed if we all move in the same direction.’

A goal would help England’s cause. Aside from Harry Kane’s penalty in a 1-1 draw in Munich last June, England have not scored since Tyrone Mings did so in the last minute of a pointless 3-0 win against 10-man Côte d’Ivoire in March.

England was considered one of the World Cup favorites at the time. That was always something to swallow. Now Qatar’s 2022 opening match against Iran in November looks increasingly difficult.

The opening scorer – Raheem Sterling – was reminded of the scenes at Wembley on Sunday after England defeated Germany last summer. After all, that was one of the most memorable evenings of all our football lives.

Sterling smiled briefly and said, “Football can be brutal sometimes. That’s why we love it.

Southgate shares very strong working relationship with Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling

“Yes, it was a great tournament last summer, but once you produce like that, people expect more and when you put results like this on the table, of course they start asking questions.

“To me they are right to do that and we need to change that now and make people realize that we are the real deal.”

Germany has been having problems of its own lately. So have France and indeed Spain. England is not alone.

Reputation still counts though, and Southgate’s team will once again try to mend the holes in theirs on the back of a five-man defence. That won’t change against the big teams. Two months out of Qatar, but the mood suddenly feels more important than the details.

Southgate was not afraid to discuss the end of his tenure on Sunday. The FA remains hopeful that it will not come to that.