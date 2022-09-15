Gareth Southgate says a lack of game time for England’s key players is ‘not ideal’

Gareth Southgate fears the lack of first-team football that some of his key players are getting is jeopardizing England’s dream of the World Cup.

Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Shaw have all been reduced to peripheral roles at their clubs, raising concerns for Southgate en route to the tournament.

All three played a pivotal role in the build-up to last year’s England European Championship final, but their position in Southgate’s plans is under scrutiny due to a lack of action at club level.

Gareth Southgate fears some of England’s key players aren’t getting enough club minutes

Harry Maguire has lost his place in the base of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag

And Southgate admitted: “It’s not ideal, but we feel they have been and can be important players for us. It’s not a perfect situation, but there’s still a lot to play for Qatar.”

Southgate, who made Ivan Toney his first call-up and Eric Dier recalled, have also confirmed Marcus Rashford is back on his radar after dropping Manchester United from his previous two squads.

As reported by Sports post on Thursday, English medics carried out late checks on Rashford’s condition until the squad’s announcement due to a muscle problem contracted earlier this month, but he was not selected.

Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher has been left out of the 28-man roster. Ben White and James Justin are also absent from the previous squad, while Dean Henderson is recalled to replace injured goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.