Gareth Southgate says a lack of game time for England’s key players is ‘not ideal’

Gareth Southgate says a lack of playing time for England’s key players is ‘not ideal’… as Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Shaw see their club chances dwindle ahead of the World Cup
- Gareth Southgate hopes some of his key players can regain their club spots
- Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been dropped from Manchester United
- Meanwhile, midfielder Kalvin Phillips has yet to break into the Manchester City team
- Southgate confirmed United forward Marcus Rashford is back on his radar
Gareth Southgate fears the lack of first-team football that some of his key players are getting is jeopardizing England’s dream of the World Cup.
Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Shaw have all been reduced to peripheral roles at their clubs, raising concerns for Southgate en route to the tournament.
All three played a pivotal role in the build-up to last year’s England European Championship final, but their position in Southgate’s plans is under scrutiny due to a lack of action at club level.
Gareth Southgate fears some of England’s key players aren’t getting enough club minutes
Harry Maguire has lost his place in the base of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag
And Southgate admitted: “It’s not ideal, but we feel they have been and can be important players for us. It’s not a perfect situation, but there’s still a lot to play for Qatar.”
Southgate, who made Ivan Toney his first call-up and Eric Dier recalled, have also confirmed Marcus Rashford is back on his radar after dropping Manchester United from his previous two squads.
As reported by Sports post on Thursday, English medics carried out late checks on Rashford’s condition until the squad’s announcement due to a muscle problem contracted earlier this month, but he was not selected.
Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher has been left out of the 28-man roster. Ben White and James Justin are also absent from the previous squad, while Dean Henderson is recalled to replace injured goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Marcus Rashford is back on Southgate’s radar after being dropped from the last two squads