Gareth Southgate puts England through their paces ahead of Germany

Gareth Southgate put his England players through their paces on Sunday afternoon ahead of a game with Germany that is far more than a dead rubber.

Although England’s relegation from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League was confirmed by Friday night’s 1-0 defeat to Italy, Monday’s game at Wembley represents Southgate’s last chance to fine-tune ahead of the World Cup.

The tournament in Qatar is now just eight weeks away and England’s substandard performance in Milan suggested Southgate still has plenty to work on in terms of both team selection and tactics.

England manager Gareth Southgate addresses the players during training on Sunday

Southgate talks to Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire at Tottenham’s training base

Captain Harry Kane was left scratching his head at one point ahead of the Germany game

England are without a win in their last five games and have lost three of them in what is their longest run without a win since 2014 and their worst run in the competition since 1992.

Southgate’s side have also gone 495 minutes without a goal from open play, with Harry Kane’s penalty in the reverse fixture against Germany in Munich the only goal they have scored in this dismal Nations League campaign.

They are in desperate need of a pick-me-up in Monday’s clash with Germany to boost spirits ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21.

Southgate attempted to do just that as he chatted and laughed with his players during training at Tottenham Hotspur’s base on Sunday afternoon.

Southgate laughs as Harry Maguire talks with Harry Kane and Eric Dier looking on

James Ward-Prowse, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Declan Rice will see the ball on Sunday

England are in urgent need of some optimism with the World Cup just eight weeks away now

It came after the man who guided England to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and last year’s European Championship final insisted he remained the right man to lead the national team forward.

‘I think I am the right person to take the team into the tournament. It’s more stable that way, no doubt,” he said.

‘I don’t think the performance [against Italy] was far away and I know it will be mocked just because we are on the back of a series of defeats.

‘The players know that it is mainly the performance [against Italy] was good. We must be decisive in the final third.

Nick Pope reaches for the ball during Sunday afternoon’s training session at Tottenham

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale reaches out to stop the ball during a training drill

Southgate has plenty to think about after a disastrous UEFA Nations League campaign for England

‘We’re not doing it at the moment and it’s a head-scratcher, given the quality of the players and the positions they came into.’

Southgate added: ‘Usually you go into the World Cup on the back of a qualifying campaign that’s relatively comfortable, some friendlies of your own choosing and a couple of weaker friendlies to keep your fitness levels up.

“We are on the back of Germany twice, Italy twice and a Hungary team that has been outstanding. So we have had far more difficult games and we have not managed to win those games.’

Jack Grealish jogs as he pushes for a starting place on Monday after coming on against Italy

Bukayo Saka (centre) played at left wing-back at the San Siro, but to limited effect