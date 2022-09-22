Gareth Southgate must nail it in the San Siro to stop the rot

The last time an English team went five games without a win was in 2014. Tonight would be a bad time to match that record.

Roy Hodgson was manager eight years ago. Three of the poor results, two defeats and a draw, came in the group stages of the World Cup in Brazil, which meant England went home early.

On Friday in Milan, Gareth Southgate is finally preparing for another World Cup, his second as England manager.

Form has left his side at the wrong time and should they lose to Roberto Mancini’s side at the San Siro, England would drop from the top tier of the Nations League and, more importantly, only have Monday’s home game with Germany to restore some form confidence ahead of the important business in Qatar that starts at the end of November.

Southgate was booed and booed when his side lost 4-0 at home to Hungary in Wolverhampton in June. Before that, England had lost in Budapest and drawn with Italy at home and Germany in Munich. During all this, they scored one goal, a penalty kick.

It’s been a dip in form that didn’t seem likely when England qualified for the World Cup in the months following their defeat on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.

Reflecting on all this in the team hotel a long goal kick from the San Siro, Southgate did not try to distance himself from his own role in what has happened.

“We were 22 games without a loss and you think it’s just going to continue and maybe you’re not quite so reckless in certain decisions,” Southgate said. ‘I compromised certain decisions and you don’t win if you compromise.

‘We are very clear about why those things happened and what is needed to put things right. I’m not saying I was too comfortable. But generally at times when you’re on a big run, you don’t dig that deep into what could be ahead and what could go wrong.

‘The summer was really complicated. Two games behind closed doors and other mitigating factors, but internally we reviewed everything and felt there were things we should have done better. Quite often, when you win, some of these things are still going on, but you don’t report it with the same intensity and the same spotlight.

‘But I think every manager makes mistakes. Every leader reflects. It is part of the improvement. It was good to sharpen that focus again as what we’re going into means I have to be ruthless.’

Southgate will manage England at his second World Cup after winning fans over in 2018

If Southgate needed proof of how quickly things can change in football, he need only look at Friday’s opponents. After beating England at Wembley last July, they lost at home in a World Cup qualifying play-off to North Macedonia eight months later and will not join England in Qatar.

Italy’s results under Mancini remain modest. European Championship success was the culmination of a three-year unbeaten run, but since that day at Wembley, Italy have won just four of 14 matches, something that will be reflected by a poor crowd tonight.

Southgate’s job is to ensure that England’s blip will one day be spoken of as an anomaly, an unexpected and largely inexplicable pause in a period of progress. But when he tries to change the direction of travel, he has clear problems.

Thursday night’s words of support for Harry Maguire were appreciative, but it was nevertheless interesting to hear them in certain terms. Maguire will continue to play, he suggested, largely because there is no obvious candidate to replace him.

Likewise, if Maguire goes into the winter without any first-team football at Manchester United, one of Southgate’s most expressed fears of his players being undercooked may well come true.

In the short term, relegation from the Nations League would be damaging for England, and Southgate articulated that. The beauty of the relatively new competition has been to give England first class opposition away from major tournaments.

If they fall to the second tier, the quality of these opponents will disappear. So events at two famous stadiums over the next four days are as important as two non-tournament games have been for some time.

Southgate played in the famous 0-0 in Rome in 1997 that ensured England qualified for France 1998 and could do with a bit of that spirit and application from his side tonight.

Southgate was also happy to tell people that England have not won away to Italy since 1961. Earlier he had spoken of his team’s habit of breaking new ground. After 61 years, perhaps something memorable – not to mention soothing – is due.