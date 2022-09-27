Gareth Southgate indicates Kieran Trippier is above Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order

England boss Gareth Southgate has struck again at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s World Cup hopes after indicating that Kieran Trippier is ahead of him in the pecking order.

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold was excluded from the squad on Monday night to play against Germany, raising doubts about his place in Southgate’s plans for Qatar.

Alexander-Arnold was one of 12 players of the 28-man squad who did not play a minute of football during England’s recent international matches.

Despite his undeniable talent, Alexander-Arnold has been a fringe figure under Southgate – an attitude that has been one of the head coach’s most controversial positions.

And the Three Lions boss now says Newcastle fullback Trippier, who can play on either flank, is currently ahead of Alexander Arnold in his mind.

Southgate said: ‘Against Germany we selected the squad because of the way we went with the team, so we had’ [Ben] Chilwell on the bench and we had Kieran who, at this point, I think is ahead of his all-round game (of Trent).’

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley to watch Monday’s game.

The former Tottenham boss is currently spending his time between London and Spain after leaving PSG earlier this summer.

And Pochettino won the 3-3 draw along with his No. 2 Jesus Perez last night.

Pochettino could emerge as a candidate for the England job if Southgate leaves after the World Cup.