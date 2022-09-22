Gareth Southgate hints Harry Maguire is still England first choice despite Man United woes

Gaeth Southgate has dropped a big hint that Harry Maguire will be a World Cup starter despite the defender’s peripheral role at Manchester United.

Maguire is a regular for the Three Lions, but his place in Southgate’s plans is under scrutiny after he lost his place in United’s squad under Erik ten Hag.

The prospect of Maguire regaining his place at United appears remote with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez established as the Ten Hags’ defensive pairing, but the 29-year-old is set to start against Italy in Milan on Friday as England look to avoid Nations League relegation. And Southgate has suggested Maguire will keep his place in the starting XI in Qatar.

“Obviously it’s not an ideal situation,” Southgate said. ‘You want your best players playing regularly so they are physically and mentally in a good place. But he is an important player for us.

– It is important to support our best players. You must always support your judgment. If we thought there were experienced players ready to step in and play at a level above him, there would be another consideration.

‘He is our most dominant centre-back. Him and John (Stones) are incredible with the ball.’

Maguire is set to play in a back three, with Eric Dier and Kyle Walker pushing to start alongside him.

Reece James could start at right wing-back and Southgate is believed to be considering playing Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are the frontrunners to start in midfield, with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden hoping to join Harry Kane in attack.

On Wednesday, the FA revealed it will lobby FIFA over new labor protection laws following the abuse of migrant workers in Qatar ahead of the World Cup and confirmed Kane plans to wear a ‘One Love’ armband.

Their stance has been criticized for not going far enough, but Southgate said: ‘There is a limit to what can be achieved, but bringing these issues to the table is what we are trying to do.

“We are asking for change in a country that we respect and that has made great progress but that we have no control over.”