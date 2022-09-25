Gareth Southgate and England must tackle SIX problem areas if they have hope in Qatar

After a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Italy at the San Siro on Friday night, belief in England’s prospects at the World Cup in Qatar has rarely been lower.

And after five consecutive games without a win, the Three Lions’ last chance for a positive result for the tournament is a grudge match against Germany on Monday night.

But even if the side were to win at Wembley, Gareth Southgate’s side will have a number of issues to address if they are to live up to pre-tournament expectations, making them one of the favourites.

Gareth Southgate and England have six problem areas to tackle for Qatar

1. KNOW THE START XI

England have one game left on Monday night before they start their World Cup campaign against Iran and Gareth Southgate still doesn’t have his strongest starting eleven. Most positions are still up for grabs.

England have been way too careful lately and they should play against Germany without fear. They are not going to fire Southgate – that would just be stupid on the eve of the World Cup and he has plenty of credit in the bank. Southgate is a ‘horses for courses’ guy and I doubt he will change his approach so now more than ever he needs complete confidence in his style and clarity with his system.

Monday night isn’t all about the result, even if a win would calm the nerves. It’s about being dominant, self-assured and controlled and bringing back confidence. At the moment there is no person in the country who thinks England can win the World Cup.

2. INCREASE TRUST

Friday night was a tough watch. Sometimes I found myself wanting to switch to Channel 5. We all know those players can play and we’ve seen them perform over and over, but they desperately need an English livery performance.

Moments after when Italy took the lead, there was a real lack of faith in their game. Apart from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, none of them really showed for the ball. It all felt a bit passive.

The stat of one goal in their last five games is extremely concerning. Against Germany they have to go out with a ‘f*** it, it can’t get more’ mentality. Because right now it’s hard to watch. With Foden, Bellingham and Raheem Sterling and the quality they have, it only takes a moment to unlock that confidence.

Jude Bellingham was one of the few English players who wanted to receive the ball on Friday

Only Harry Kane has contributed more since 2021-22 began than James Maddison

3. GET MORE CHANCES

One of the standout things about these Nations League matches is the lack of opportunities England have created. James Maddison needs to get involved – Gareth would be foolish to ignore him.

Bar Harry Kane, no English player has had more goals and assists since the start of last season. His creativity is what England could do. The other interesting one is Ivan Toney. You select him for the squad, but don’t even put him on the bench the other night, which I thought was a little odd. It couldn’t have gotten any worse than it already was, could it?

It was the ideal scenario to bring him in after his great start to the season and you would hope that at least he gets a rehearsal on Monday. Toney has to play a part against Germany, otherwise what’s the point of calling him up?

4. CALL MAGUIRE

It’s clearly not ideal. Southgate must make a decision, if he hasn’t already, because I doubt Harry Maguire will join Erik ten Hag again between now and November. Eric Dier had a good start to the season and he impressed in the San Siro. John Stones should be back against Germany and Fikayo Tomori is playing well for AC Milan.

Maguire has done well for England in the past, but for now Southgate must do what is right for him and the team going to the World Cup. I suspect that if Maguire doesn’t come back to Manchester United it won’t be a surprise to see him on the bench in Qatar.

Southgate must make that decision sooner rather than later. It’s an interesting one, because there’s no reason for Ten Hag to throw in Maguire if it’s going to affect the balance in his side.

If Harry Maguire can’t break back into Erik ten Hag’s side, he will struggle to start in Qatar

Luke Shaw is one of the players who does not play regularly for his club.

5. FIND THE FORM… AND FAST

It’s not ideal right now. Too many of Southgate’s favorite players are out of shape and don’t play regularly for their clubs.

Both Maguire and Luke Shaw are struggling for playing time at United and so are Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.

It would be a disaster not to progress from a group that England have a great chance of surpassing, so it’s important that England get off to a good start. If the players find form at the right time England can fly but a performance on Monday night will calm people down.

On the other hand, we said that for Italy and that made it worse. Maybe it all clicks in time. Let’s hope.

6. SORT THE WING BACKS

You can’t keep chopping and switching. Southgate must forget about Saka as a left-back and be honest with him. When they played against Germany at the European Championship, Saka was a right-wing striker. It’s really a big question for Saka to play in a very different position from where he plays for his club and Arsenal are flying down that right wing.

That’s not a criticism of Saka – I don’t think it was fair to him or good for England. The problem Southgate has is that Shaw isn’t playing enough, so maybe he’ll go for Kieran Trippier as a left-back. I don’t see him switching to a back four. On the other hand, Reece James hasn’t really shredded trees this season, but neither has Trent Alexander-Arnold.