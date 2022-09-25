Gareth Southgate admits his job will be in jeopardy if England fail at the World Cup

The FA are concerned he could walk away even if England are performing well

Gareth Southgate accepts his job will be at risk if England bomb at the World Cup.

External pressure is mounting on the England manager after a dismal run of five competitive games without a win, while his side have not scored a goal from open play for more than 450 minutes.

While there is no appetite from within the FA to make a change after the tournament in December, sources at Wembley fear Southgate could walk away regardless of how England fare in Qatar.

The England boss last year signed a contract extension until after Euro 2024. But Southgate, whose side face Germany at Wembley on Monday night, admitted his future will depend on how England fare at the World Cup.

“I know that ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup,” he said. ‘Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five-year contracts and you accept that if the results are not good enough, it’s time to go your separate ways.

‘Why should I be different? I’m not arrogant enough to think my contract will protect me in any way.’

‘I am very grateful for the FA’s support. But of course we understand how the mood changes with the results. I will be judged on what we do in Qatar and I am very happy to be judged that way.

‘History is history and you will be judged on the next match and the next tournament.’

Meanwhile, Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope looks set to win the race to become Jordan Pickford’s understudy at the World Cup.

There has been clamor for Aaron Ramsdale to even overtake Pickford as England’s No.1 in recent months due to his excellent form at Arsenal.

However, Pope started for England in Pickford’s absence against Italy on Friday night and the Newcastle keeper is hoping to be selected again on Monday, which would give a clear indication that he is ahead of Ramsdale in the pecking order.

Southgate is set to continue with the three-at-back system used in Milan, with John Stones likely to return to the team following his suspension.

However, it remains to be seen whether Harry Maguire will keep his place in the team that started at San Siro. Maguire was booed the last time he played for England at Wembley, although Southgate gave the defender his unequivocal backing last week after a tough start to the season.