Gareth Bale vows to be at peak fitness for World Cup despite not completing a game for LAFC

Gareth Bale has vowed to hit peak fitness for Wales’ World Cup bid, even though he is yet to complete 90 minutes for his new club.

Bale joined Los Angeles FC this summer when his deal with Real Madrid expired, and he has two goals in 11 MLS games so far.

The 33-year-old said: ‘Any player will tell you that playing games and being fully fit, match-fit, is the most important thing and makes you feel better, sharper on the pitch.

Gareth Bale has said he will be in top form when Wales start their World Cup finals run

The Welsh star is yet to complete 90 minutes since moving to MLS this summer

‘I think I will be much fitter when the World Cup starts. I haven’t played 90 minutes yet, which is what I’m building up to.

‘We are well on our way to where I want to be. Of course I want to play 90 minutes as much as I can, but I understand that I have to build up to that’.

Meanwhile, boss Rob Page admits he is ‘dreading’ to name his final World Cup squad as Wales put the finishing touches to their preparations.

The 32 national team coaches are due to name their 26-man squads by November 13 and Page will be looking for some late indications in his side’s upcoming Nations League games, against Belgium tonight and at home to Poland on Sunday.

Wales boss Rob Page is not looking forward to naming his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar

Wales have reached just the second World Cup in their history and Page has a squad that largely picks itself, although there will still be an anxious wait for some of those on the fringes.

“You don’t want to please everybody,” Page admitted.

‘That’s the hard part of the job. We have a great group. They know it won’t be personal when I have to make those decisions, but it’s hard to keep them all happy.’