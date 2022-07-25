Gareth Bale opened his Major League Soccer goalscorer account when he struck from the bench in his second appearance for new club Los Angeles FC.

The 33-year-old Wales international, who came to LAFC last month after the end of his nine-year stay with Real Madrid, found the back of the net for the first time on Saturday night in a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City .

Bale secured the points seven minutes before the end after Cristian Arango opened the scoring for the visitors at Children’s Mercy Park.

He told the club’s official website: “The most important thing was that we won the game in the first place. We all knew the first half might not be good enough but the manager had another great team talk and got us started.

“It was a great finish by Chicho (Arango) and it was nice to come on and score a goal to help the team and get the three points, so from a personal point of view it’s nice to come off the line and more importantly, get the three points.’

He made his debut last weekend for the club, which currently tops the MLS Western Conference, in a 2-1 win over Nashville.

Bale landed in California in late June for his transfer to LAFC. finalize

When asked how he was settling down, he said: “The transition was kind of normal and what I expected. It will take a while – I would be in pre-season in Europe right now, so I’ll get my fitness back up to speed soon.

“The club is doing a great job of pushing me forward and not pushing me too fast so I’m starting to feel better and better every day as training progresses and I was happy to contribute tonight.

‘I like it here. Everyone at the club has made me feel very welcome very quickly and I feel very settled right away, and I think any player will tell you that when they feel happy and settled they start to play their best football.”