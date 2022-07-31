Gareth Bale says ‘life seems a bit better’ at LAFC and he’s ‘getting back to enjoying my football’

It’s been just over a month since Gareth Bale sealed his shocking move from Real Madrid to Major League Soccer’s LAFC.

Bale signed a 12-month contract with an option for a further 18 months afterward and, shockingly, he will not be taking any of LAFC’s three Designated Player spots.

“I think any player will tell you that if they have a smile on their face, they enjoy football more, you play better, you play a little more enthusiastically, and life seems a little better,” Bale said. “I want to go back to enjoy my football, and I feel like I’m on my way to doing that and I’m looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Gareth Bale signed for LAFC in March after 250 appearances for Real Madrid

Head coach Steve Cherundolo (left) with other great asset Giorgio Chiellini (right)

Since joining LAFC, Bale has played in three games, all of which have been sub appearances.

“He’s probably around 45 minutes,” said coach Steve Cherundolo.

“Yeah, you can follow it quickly or you can be careful with it and, you know, looking back over the past few years, I think we’re better off making sure what we’re doing and communicating every day and make him feel good.

“And now we’re adding to what he already has, so I think it’s healthy progress.”

Bale played more than 100 caps and scored 39 goals.

Bale will probably try to get back to full fitness as soon as possible to be ready for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Bale has also often worn the captain’s armband for his country and it looks like he will once again play an important role in the team if he can get fit again in time.

Bale has had great success during his professional career in Europe

During his time in Europe, Bale played important roles for two of the most well-known sports clubs, achieving varying levels of success with both.

Bale has played for Tottenham Hotspur twice, in over 230 games and Bale helped Tottenham to the club’s most recent trophy, a League Cup title during the 2007/08 season.

After moving to Madrid, Bale would enjoy the life of a series winner, helping Real to rack up more than 15 trophies during his time at Santiago Bernabeu, before being forced out of the lineup for good due to repeated injuries and several coaching changes.

Bale European Club Statistics Bale celebrates his third UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid Southampton 45 performances 5 goals 12 assist Tottenham 237 performances 72 goals 60 assist Real Madrid 256 performances 156 goals 66 assist

LAFC currently sits atop the MLS in both the Western Conference standings and the supporter shield race with 48 points and a 15-4-3 record.

How much Bale will ultimately help in the title hunt remains to be seen, but for now the Welshman is enjoying his time in Los Angeles.

“It’s hard to pinpoint, but a happy environment, the fans are so welcoming. Even in the away stadiums, I don’t think they’re that bad,” Bale said with a smile.

“It’s just a family friendly environment and it’s what football should be, the place where you bring your kids. It’s not hostile and just seems like a great environment in the MLS to me.”

LAFC also recently signed Juventus’ legendary Italian centre-back Giorgio Chiellini and have taken the time to add him to the line-up as well.