Gareth Bale rolls back the years for LAFC with an incredible solo goal against Real Salt Lake

Los Angeles FC’s win over Real Salt Lake was action packed as they rode to a 4-1 win in Utah.

The Los Angeles-based squad had a comfortable lead for moments of magic and madness from their established stars Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini in the second half.

The Welshman will steal the applause with his sensational solo goal that rounded out the evening’s scoring, while the Italian must ponder his wild handball that is taking social media by storm.

Although LAFC was already on their way to victory, Bale saved the best goal until last when he reminded everyone how good he can be.

The Welshman grabs the ball as he charges into the Salt Lake half, drives forward with two men chasing him and throws in some neat footwork, weaving into the box and blasting past a helpless Zac MacMath.

It is reminiscent of the sensational solo goals he scored during his spells in England and Spain – such as his 2014 Copa Del Rey overall winner or one of his goals against Inter Milan in 2010.

It is his second goal in four games since he made the move to America, where he appears to love life – after his Real Madrid contract expired in May.

And while Bale made headlines for his exceptional effort, his team-mate Giorgio Chiellini did for his hilarious handball in the match.

Midway through the second half, Salt Lake looked like they were going to get the Italian, as they quickly counterattacked – but the veteran defender used his game and knocked the ball out of the air with his hands.

Similar to hitting a volleyball, the 37-year-old jumped up and hit the ball with both hands, earning himself a yellow card.

Just a few weeks ago, Bale spoke about how quickly he has adapted to life in the MLS and how he believes he can get “better and better.”

When asked how he was settling down, he said: “The transition was kind of normal and what I expected. It will take a while – I would be in pre-season in Europe right now, so I’ll get back in shape soon.

“The club is doing a great job of pushing me forward and not pushing me too fast, so I’m starting to feel better and better every day as the training progresses.

‘I like it here. Everyone at the club has made me feel very welcome very quickly and I feel very settled right away, and I think any player will tell you that when they feel happy and settled they start to play their best football.”