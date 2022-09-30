Gareth Bale releases his own beer brand to celebrate Wales’ first World Cup appearance for 64 years

Gareth Bale’s own brand of alcoholic drinks ‘Bale Ale’ and ‘Bale Lager’ will hit supermarket shelves to celebrate Wales’ return to the World Cup after 64 years.

The Welsh talisman is releasing its own beers and ales to commemorate his country’s achievement, and has vowed that the proceeds from the latter venture will go towards the development of grassroots football in Wales.

Bale has proven to be invaluable to Rob Page’s side in their qualifying bid, with a hat-trick against Belarus a year ago and a brace against Austria in March in the play-offs, as the Dragons battled through several rounds to top the competition. to achieve.

Gareth Bale launches his own brand of beer and lager for the World Cup in Qatar

The drink will be available in supermarkets across Wales for £1.70 each

Bale told PA: ‘I’m really looking forward to launching Bale Ale and Bale Lager in Tesco stores across Wales – it’s something we started a few years ago and to see the brand grow is really exciting.

Bale helped his side qualify for the first World Cup in 64 years

“The opportunity to partner with Glamorgan Brewing Co, which is located just 10 minutes from my home, makes it even more special and we are extremely proud of what we have created together.

“With this partnership, we want to give back to Welsh grassroots football, and in particular we want to help develop football facilities across Wales at a local level.

“We hope fans across Wales can enjoy Bale Ale and Lager as we head to the World Cup this year.”

The drink will be stocked by Tesco across Wales and will be made available for £1.70 each, although it is yet to be confirmed whether fans will be able to purchase it elsewhere in the UK.

However, there are plans to sell it in Los Angeles at the Welsh skipper’s new home, after a free transfer to LAFC ended his tense relationship with Real Madrid.

The drink can also be produced in LA, where Bale has joined Giorgio Chiellini (L)

Wales’ first match at the World Cup will take place on November 21 against the US, four days later a confrontation with Iran and on November 29 a grudge match with England.

Bale will certainly be his side’s most important player at the World Cup, and the five-time Champions League winner will be supported by the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore and Ben Davies.

Bale has struggled for minutes at his new club since arriving, playing just 341 minutes in 11 games, scoring twice, and the Welsh skipper has more than 62 minutes left in a game for Qatar.