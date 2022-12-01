Home Gareth Bale ‘has a break in his contract that could see him leave LAFC’
Gareth Bale 'has a break in his contract that could see him leave LAFC'

Gareth Bale ‘has a breach of contract that could see him leave LAFC before the end of February’… with the winger facing a big decision over his future after Wales’ disappointing World Cup campaign

  • Gareth Bale signed an 18-month contract with LAFC this summer
  • He has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the club in February
  • The 33-year-old faces a big decision about his future for club and country
  • Bale struggled to inspire Wales in Qatar as they crashed out of the World Cup
  • There has been speculation that he could retire after the tournament

published: 06:56, Dec 1, 2022

Gareth Bale is reportedly on a contract break allowing him to leave LAFC ahead of the new MLS season, with the winger expected to make a big decision about his future in the new year.

After leaving Real Madrid in the summer, Bale signed an 18-month contract with LAFC, but made just two league starts in his first months at the club as he tried to stay fit in the run-up to the World Cup.

Wales’ time in Qatar did not go to plan, with the side picking up just one point and scoring just one goal – a Bale penalty. The 33-year-old attacker had to leave the game at half-time in the last group match against England with a hamstring problem.

Wales were eliminated from the World Cup on Tuesday after taking one point from three games

Bale now has a big decision to make about his club’s future and could leave LAFC in the new year

After that bitter disappointment, Bale now has some time off and will return to LAFC in early 2023 ahead of next season in the US. However, according to The sun

does he have a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the club just six months after joining them if an agreement can be reached between all parties.

It is clear that senior figures at LAFC expect Bale to honor his contract and return to the team next year, but there has been speculation that he could leave the sport for good after the World Cup.

Bale tried to play down these rumors after the World Cup ended in Wales, indicating he had no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

“I will continue as long as I can and as long as I am wanted,” he told the BBC.

LAFC expects Bale to return to the club in 2023, but he may decide to leave the sport

“We have a qualifier starting in March and now a few months away from international football.

“Everyone is disappointed but all proud to come here and do something no other Wales team have done and how far we’ve come.

“Football is difficult, teams go through good and bad runs and we didn’t live up to our expectations. In the future, we have to look at how far we’ve come.

“Two years ago we would have pinched ourselves. We’ve all worked very hard to get here, but walk out with our heads held high.’

Bale’s first months at LAFC were not smooth sailing, with injuries limiting his playing time, but he did score a crucial goal as the club won the MLS Cup early last month.

Scoring his team’s only World Cup goal in Qatar also suggested he still has magical moments within him.



