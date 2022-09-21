Gareth Bale hails ‘incredible’ LAFC fans for making him ‘feel at home’ in cheeky dig at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has praised Los Angeles supporters for making him feel welcome – in a tight dig at former club Real Madrid.

The Welsh winger joined the MLS side in June on a free transfer after his contract with the Spanish giants expired in a bid to stay fit for regular game time ahead of the Winter World Cup in Qatar.

And Bale thanked the ‘incredible’ fans of his new side for making him feel at home – in stark contrast to Real aficionados who marred the later part of his career at the Bernabeu with negative chants.

Gareth Bale praised Los Angeles fans for making him feel welcome in cramped dugout at Real Madrid

The winger joined the MLS side in June on a free transfer after his contract with Real expired

When asked if he now feels wanted, he said: ‘Absolutely. It feels great, the fans have been really supportive over there, they’ve been really patient too, which is good. I enjoy playing, the atmosphere is incredible, they all support the team.

“I can’t ask for more than that. They have made me feel at home straight away. So it’s good vibes from MLS and hopefully it also gives me more confidence going into Wales.

‘The family is now settled, which is a big deal. I am getting stronger and fitter. Now we have an important stretch of games in MLS, but after that I can set my sights on the World Cup and hopefully be in the best shape I possibly can.

‘It’s up to the manager, but I’m fit and available. I feel that I have planned my journey to get used to the changes of time well. I train today and we’ll go from there.’

Despite winning 16 trophies and scoring 106 goals in 258 games with Los Blancos in a stunning nine-year spell, including five Champions League titles, Bale endured a rocky relationship with Real fans, particularly in the latter part of his career.

Bale’s relationship with Real fans deteriorated after he quit a ‘Wales’. Golf. Madrid.’ banner

The wide man admitted the warm reception at LAFC has given him a lift ahead of Wales duty

With the wide man on big wages and often injured, he often played golf recreationally, leading supporters to question his priorities.

The situation was inflamed by Bale jokingly holding up a banner that read ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order, while he was on international duty in his country.

A columnist in Madrid called him a ‘parasite’, with fans reacting by shouting at him to ‘go golf’ as he drove into training in May.

Rob Page’s side face Belgium on Thursday and host Poland on Sunday in the Nations League, with Bale hoping to be fit despite a slow build-up to full match fitness with LAFC, where he has two goals in his first 11 matches.

These will be the last competitive games before the World Cup, with Wales facing the USA, Iran and then rivals England in the group stage.