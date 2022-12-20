Gardner Minshew calls playing for Mike Leach a ‘dream’ as he speaks at former coach’s funeral

Gardner Minshew was absent from Eagles practice Tuesday when he spoke at Mike Leach’s memorial service, where he and so many others fondly remembered the longtime coach.

Minshew played a season under Leach at Washington State, and while their time together was short, it had a big impact on him.

After an unspectacular two years in East Carolina, Minshew led the nation in Starkville and was called up by the Jaguars soon after.

Gardner Minshew spoke at Mike Leach’s memorial service on Tuesday

Lincoln Riley shared fond memories of Leach at the funeral in Mississippi

“To say that playing for Coach Leach was a dream doesn’t do it justice. He was my favorite coach long before I met him,” he said on Tuesday according to Deseret Newsas he remembered after Leach’s career even before playing high school football.

“He changed what I thought was possible for myself.”

Minshew, who was able to start on Sunday as Jalen Hurts struggles with a shoulder injury, was far from the only person to share kind words about Leach on Tuesday.

Mike Leach died of a heart attack at the age of 61 last week

Bob Stoops was also among those who honored Leach – they worked together in Oklahoma

“I’m sure his legacy will go far beyond his offensive creativity, the victories, the crazy press conferences, all the great stories. … He really invested in other people,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley, who previously coached under Leach at Texas Tech.

“It’s a great reminder for all of us to take a little bit of your time and invest it in other people and get to know them and look for ways to help them.

It’s amazing how you can change one person’s life. He certainly did that for me, and I’m very grateful’

Leach was remembered Tuesday by a large number of people in Starkville, Mississippi

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who briefly worked with Leach there, added, “Maybe all of us who’ve been getting those late-night phone calls from Mike — let’s call each other after midnight once in a while.”

Leach died on December 12 after suffering a heart attack at home the day before.

He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, but eventually died at age 61.