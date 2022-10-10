Gardeners compete in pumpkin weigh off where entries include 20ft squash and need lifting equipment

Monstrous vegetable gardeners gathered in Hampshire this weekend as they competed in Britain’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off.

Green-fingered twins Ian and Stuart Paton, who hold the British record, showed up with a new, 20-foot-circle pumpkin that they hoped would become the largest in the world — at a whopping 2,332.5 pounds.

With an average 180-pound man, the sibling’s squash is equivalent in weight to 13 grown men or a Fiat 500.

But unfortunately for the gardeners, they failed to crush Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi’s 2,703 pound pumpkin world record.

The competition was held at Sunnyfields Farm in Totton, near Southampton, Hampshire

Their newest entrant was also less than the UK record holder of 2,656 pounds they weighed in last week in Berkshire.

It was their third giant pumpkin of the year and the 61-year-old couple, from Lymington, Hants, insist they will return next year with something even bigger.

When asked if they deal with “normal” pumpkins, Ian quipped, “No, go big or go home.”

Visitors to the show at Sunnyfields Farm in Totton, near Southampton, were treated to many other huge specimens as growers transported them from far away.

Heavy-duty lifting equipment was used to gently lower each vegetable onto a huge scale and then lift it again moments later.

Twins Polly and Etta atop another giant pumpkin grown by Ian and Stuart. Weighed last week in Berkshire, this 2,656-pound pumpkin is the heaviest in the UK

Some of the other gourds had to be pushed aside to allow the larger of the two forklifts to pick up the Patons’ pumpkin and bring it to the scales a few feet away.

A piece of paper was placed over the device’s digital display to keep the weight a secret until the last possible second.

Second place went to Oxfordshire grower Gerald Short, whose entry weighed 1,769.2 pounds.

He finished ahead of Wareham’s Mark Baggs (1,351.4 lbs), with Southampton father-and-son team Allan and Daniel Young (1,192.7 lbs) in fourth.

Mark Baggs and son Luke with their 235.9 pound marrow – the heaviest the Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth has ever weighed

Southampton father-and-son team Allan and Daniel Young (1,192.7 lbs) placed fourth in the competition

Allan and Daniel said they spent an enormous amount of time on their allotments and often arrived as early as 5:30 am.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Suski, father of four, produced the tallest vegetable and won the Long Gourd category with his effort measuring nearly 2 meters high and a whopping 95.47 inches.

The 44-year-old from Southampton, Hants, also set the word record for longest cucumber earlier this year, standing at 3ft 8in and weighing 8kg.

Sebastian Suski produced the tallest vegetable and won the Long Gourd category with his effort reaching almost 2 meters high and a whopping 95.47 inches

The Hampshire competition is one of only two pumpkin events to be held in the UK. Pictured: Mark Baggs with his marrow weighing 235.9 lb

Mark Baggs, of Wareham, Dorset, also celebrated after his massive marrow weighed 235.9 pounds – the heaviest ever weighed by the organizers of the Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth.

Ian Paton decided to grow the world’s largest pumpkin in 2023 and said: ‘We are very pleased to have broken our UK record this year.

“We’ve put a lot of work into it.

“I have no intention of stopping until the world record is back in the UK.”

Because there are only two pumpkin events in the UK, the brothers often have to drive one to Europe for an official weigh-in.

Ian and Stuart Paton’s entry into the contest came after a dramatic week for them, in which their British record holder caused a traffic jam after falling off the lorry carrying it from another pumpkin weigh-in in Berkshire.

Ian’s granddaughter Martha Syrett, 3, with the giant pumpkin, officially confirmed as the UK’s heaviest ever

The twins’ pumpkins need about 300 liters of water per day to reach their enormous size.

Fortunately, the drought and ensuing ban on garden hoses had little impact on pumpkin growth this year, as the pair recycle water from ‘run-off lakes’ from watering commercial plants they grow for the likes of Homebase, Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.

The pumpkin, which weighs a whopping 2,656 pounds, was moved to Sunnyfields Farm for this weekend’s festival and escaped with only minor ‘bruises’