Gardener survived five days on Brazilian deserted island eating lemons and drinking sea water

A gardener claims he survived five days on a desert island in Rio de Janeiro by eating two lemons, charcoal and drinking seawater before being rescued.

Nelson Nedy was rescued by authorities on Saturday after a person on a jet ski spotted him on the island. The 51-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital and discharged the same day.

Nedy’s plight began last Monday when he visited Mirador do Roncador, an observation point on Grumari Beach.

He was standing on top of a rock watching the waves and decided to step forward when a larger wave came down and knocked him into the water.

“I just hit the rock with my ass. I don’t know if I bounced, if I hit the water, if I sank,” Nedy told Brazil G1. “I tried to get away from the (rock) and swam further in.”

He remembered how the strong ocean current dragged him nearly two miles before washing ashore on the uninhabited island of Palmas.

With nowhere to go, Nedy waited to recover after losing his strength from being in the sea for too long.

“There was nothing there. Nothing to hide in, nothing to hide in,’ he said. “I had to make a decision to jump in and hunt for another place.”

Finally, he found a cave, where he slept at night, with a soaked T-shirt to cover his head as the temperature dropped.

Nedy got up early Tuesday morning and went for a walk to explore the island before it started to rain. He was climbing the rocks using an old rope someone had left behind when he suddenly saw a makeshift tent set up by a local fisherman.

At one point he climbed down and found two lemons on the floor and also found two bottles of water.

“I ate them, skin and all, so I wouldn’t miss anything,” he said.

Nedy used a blanket left in the tent to attract the attention of people on the sands of Grumari Beach, but felt hopeless for being too far away.

At one point last Wednesday tried to swim to Grumari beach but gave up.

“I got halfway there, but the tide pulled me into the sea,” he said. “There was a time when I dropped the body and kept saying, What God wills now, He can take me.”

Nedy swam back to the island and tried to use a piece of Styrofoam and a plywood door as a shelf on Thursday to escape. The current hit a rock with its back and was forced to turn back because it wasn’t sturdy enough to hold its weight.

“I drank pure salt water,” he said. “There were times when I saved up, I drank a little of the sweet to hide the salt in the water, just to wet my mouth.”

On Friday, a hungry Nedy recalled seeing monkeys steal coal for food and since they didn’t get sick from consuming it, he thought he could eat it too.

“But it dried out my mouth even more and got stuck in the tooth,” he said.

On Saturday, Nedy had run out of water he’d picked up during the two fights and was looking for a way to keep himself hydrated when he saw several people riding jet skis.

He picked up his T-shirt and waved it to the group.

Nedy was flown by a fire helicopter to a base in Guaratiba before being transferred to an ambulance and rushed to Lourenço Jorge Hospital in Barra da Tijuca.