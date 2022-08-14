Garden of Eden in Iraq now ‘like a desert’

Children stand on a boat on the dried up bed of the retreating Chibayish swamps in southern Iraq.



To feed and cool his buffalo, Hashem Gassed must cross 10 kilometers of sunburnt land in southern Iraq, where drought is destroying the mythical Mesopotamian swamps.

The swamps of Iraq, reputed home to the biblical Garden of Eden, have been ravaged by three years of drought and little rain, as well as reduced water flows along rivers and tributaries originating from neighboring Turkey and Iran.

Vast expanses of the once lush Huwaizah swamps, on either side of the border with Iran, have dried up, their vegetation yellowing. Pieces of the Chibayish swamps, which are popular with tourists, suffer the same fate.

“The swamps are our livelihood — we used to fish here and our livestock could graze and drink,” said Gassed, 35, from a hamlet near Huwaizah.

The swamps of southern Iraq were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016, both for their biodiversity and their ancient history.

But now beds of dry streams meander around the once verdant wetlands, and the area’s Um al-Naaj Lake has been reduced to pools of muddy water among mostly dry soil.

Like his father before him, Gassed raises buffalo, but only five of the family’s 30 or so animals remain.

The others died or were sold as the family struggled to make ends meet.

Relatives carefully watch over those who remain, fearing that the weak, malnourished beasts will fall into the mud and die.

“We’ve been protesting for over two years and no one is listening,” Gassed said.

“We don’t know where to go. Our life is over.”

‘No more fish’

Nestled between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, the Mesopotamian swamps suffered under former dictator Saddam Hussein, who ordered their draining in 1991 as punishment for communities protecting and tracking down insurgents.

The wetlands experienced sporadic years of extreme drought in the past, before being revived by good rainy seasons.

But between August 2020 and this month, 46 percent of southern Iraq’s swamps, including Huwaizah and Chibayish, suffered total surface water loss, according to the Dutch peace organization PAX.

Another 41 percent of the wetlands suffered from reduced water levels and wetness, according to the organization, which used satellite data to make the assessment.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Iraq said the swamps were “one of the poorest regions in Iraq and one of the most affected by climate change”, and warned of “unprecedented low water levels”.

It pointed to the “disastrous impact” on more than 6,000 families who are losing “their buffalo, their unique living asset”.

Biodiversity is also at risk.

The swamps are home to “countless populations of endangered species,” and are an important stopping point for about 200 species of migratory waterfowl, according to UNESCO.

Environmentalist Ahmed Saleh Neema said there were “no more fish”, wild boars or even a subspecies of the smooth-haired otter in the swamps.

‘Like a desert’

He said the Huwaizah swamps were irrigated by two tributaries of the Tigris River, which originates in Turkey, but their flows had declined.

Iraqi authorities are rationing supplies to meet various needs, he said.

“The government wants to conserve the greatest amount of water possible,” he added, complaining about “unfair water sharing” and “poor (resource) management.”

After pressure from protesters, authorities partially opened the valves, he said, but had them closed again.

On the Iranian side, the Huwaizah swamps, called Hoor al-Azim, are also suffering.

“The wetland is facing water stress and currently about half of the Iranian part has dried up,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA recently reported.

Hatem Hamid, head of the Iraqi government’s water resource management center, said that “on the Iranian side, the main river feeding the Huwaizah swamp has been completely shut down for more than a year.”

He acknowledged that the water needs of Iraqi farms and swamps are only half met as authorities closely monitor the reserves and seek to cover a range of uses, with drinking water being one of the “priorities”.

Iraqi officials point to canals and small streams that have been restored to feed the swamps — and to where some families have moved from parched areas.

But it is “impossible to compensate for the very high evaporation in the swamps” at temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), he added.

In Chibayish, the effects of the drought are all too apparent for Ali Jawad, who said dozens of families had left his hamlet.

“They migrated to other regions, looking for areas where there is water,” said the 20-year-old.

“In the past, when we came to the swamps, there was greenery, water, inner peace,” he added.

“Now it’s like a desert.”

