Garcelle Beauvais responds to online attacks against her teenage son as costar Lisa Rinna reacts

Garcelle Beauvais lashed out at online trolls who attacked her teenage son Jax on Tuesday and begged Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans to leave her kids alone.

The reality TV star, 55, released a statement on her Instagram after Jax, 14, was on the receiving end of cyberbullying, writing: ‘I’ve been in tears all night’ and asked the online critics to ‘see our children alone” while adding the hashtag #RHOBH at the end.

Her co-star Lisa Rinna, 59, also chimed in and released a post of her own calling the rude comments “disgusting” and saying that children should be off limits.

Banned: Garcelle Beauvais lashed out at online trolls who attacked her teenage son Jax on Tuesday and begged RHOBH fans to leave her kids alone; Pictured with sons Jax (right) and Jaid (left) in 2022

The drama kicked off on Monday, after Jax posted some of the comments he’d received on his recent Instagram photo, writing, “I’m a 14-year-old, please leave me alone.”

Many of the comments focused on Jax’s older brother Oliver’s addiction issues — which Garcelle has talked about on the show — while instructing Garcelle to stop citing her concerns about costar Erika Jayne’s drinking.

Beauvais shares Jax and his twin brother, Jaid, 14, with ex-husband Mike Nilon. She shares her eldest son Oliver Saunders, 31, with ex-husband Daniel Saunders.

Not OK: Her costars agreed with the sentiment, with Crystal Kung Minkoff writing “LEAVE THEM ALONE” in the comments, while Dorit Kemsley writing “NOT OK!”

Following her son’s post, Garcelle shared her own post, writing, “I’m normally a very strong woman. I was raised to be strong, my life taught me to be strong, but when it comes to my kids! It hurts. It’s not okay.’

She closed the message, adding, “I’ve been in tears all night. It’s just a TV show folks. Shout at your TV, throw something at your TV, but leave our kids alone.”

Beauvais captioned the post ‘This must stop!! They’re just kids!!!!’

Enough is enough: Her co-star Lisa Rinna, 59, also chimed in and released a post of her own calling the rude comments “disgusting” and saying kids should be off limits

Leave our children alone! “We’re doing a TV show. We’re trying to entertain you – why can’t you treat it like wrestling for God’s sake, love us – love to hate us, but leave the kids alone!’ she wrote

Meanwhile, Sutton Stracke added: ‘We love you Jax!’ with two pink heart emojis.

Rinna was so stunned by the situation that she posted her own message on her Instagram stories, recounting past times when the stars’ children had been bullied on the show.

“What I’ve just been sent about @garcelle’s son is disgusting and unacceptable. What I heard happen to Porshe @kylerichards18 is disgusting and unacceptable,” she wrote, referring to costar Kyle Richards’ 14-year-old daughter Portia Umansky.

What it started with: It all started on Monday, after Jax posted some of the comments he had received on his recent photo, writing: ‘I’m off***** 14 years old, please leave me alone ‘

She then said her daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24 — who she shares with actor husband Harry Hamlin, 70 — had also been bullied online, writing: “What you’ve said and done to my own children disgusting.’

Rinna didn’t stop there and also spoke about costar Erika Jayne’s adult son Officer Tommy Zizzo, and the other cast members’ children, adding, “The threats to @theprettymess son!?!! And I’m sure all the other beautiful children. They didn’t sign for this. What are you doing?!’

“The kids—all our kids should be off limits, so stop now. Enough is enough,” she wrapped up the mail, which was also posted to Garcelle’s Story.

Ongoing issue: A similar issue arose in July when costar Kyle Richards’ 14-year-old daughter, Portia Umansky, had to shut down her comments after fans flooded them with negative messages

A similar issue arose in July when Kyle’s daughter Portia had to shut down her comments after fans flooded them with negative messages about her mother.

It came after Kyle stated that she thought it was funny when a drunken Erika told Garcelle’s son Jax, “Get out of here!” at his mother’s birthday party.

She later clarified that she was laughing at Erika’s antics and not “disrespecting someone’s child.”