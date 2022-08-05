Garcelle Beauvais opens up about including ‘scary’ encounter with Bill Cosby in memoir

Garcelle Beauvais has opened up about recording her alleged ‘scary’ meeting with Bill Cosby in her new memoir Love Me As I Am.

The topic came up when Beauvais, 55, met with Dorit Kemsley and revealed that she was in the process of recording the audio version of her then-to-be-released memoir about the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

Beauvais admitted she was “a little scared” about getting the book out because she “told stories I’ve never told.”

Beauvais said some of her stories “can shock people,” but was praised by Dorit for still mentioning them.

She then called Cosby by name in a confessional: “There are stories in the book that I never talked about,” she confessed. “I had an experience with Bill Cosby. That was really scary.’

“There were things that I thought I was at peace with, and as I wrote the book I realized, ‘No, there’s no peace around that, it still haunts you,'” she added.

Garcelle opened up during an interview on Radio Andy earlier this year about her meeting with the star, which reportedly took place in the 1980s.

Garcelle, who modeled in the 1980s, recalled hearing from her agency that the Grammy winner wanted her phone number.

“At that time, he was everyone’s father. He was bigger than life.’

The young actress agreed and quickly got a call from the TV icon who, she said, told her, “I’ve seen you and I think you’d be great for the show. I’m going to offer you a small part, but I also think education is very important.’

The Coming to America star explained that she found the latter part of the conversation “really weird” because “someone I didn’t really know” felt she needed more education.

According to her IMDB page, the young actress was cast in a 1986 episode of The Cosby Show as a nurse, but was not given any on-screen credit.

Garcelle called the experience a “warning story about really listening to your gut.”

She recalled being invited to the potential mentor’s home to discuss her career and education.

“I get there and he asked me if I wanted a drink and I, I was a baby. I was like, ‘Of course.’ And he gave me Sambuca. And I remember that very well, because I did not drink and had never heard of Sambuca. And I remember taking a sip and not feeling great.”

“And I don’t know, I just didn’t feel right. And something told me to get out of there. And I literally got up and ran out and I got in a cab and I went to my apartment and I was shocked.’

When asked if she thought the drink was drugged, the Models, Inc. star replied. unequivocally: ‘I absolutely think it was.’

The star explained that when dozens of women made their own, similar allegations against the NAACP Image Award winner, she hadn’t brought up her allegations, because she “had nothing concrete to add to the story” and because people may have thought that she ‘jumped on the cart’.

Bill Cosby was found guilty in 2018 and sentenced to prison for aggravated indecent assault following an attack on a Temple University employee at his home in 2004.

He spent nearly three years behind bars on a sentence of three to 10 years before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction. That decision was based on promises by the former prosecutor that he would not be prosecuted for testimony given in statements in a 2005 civil case in which he was charged by the same woman.

In documents released from that civil suit, the entertainer admitted to casual sex with recreational use of the sedative hypnotic (Quaaludes) with a series of young women, and he acknowledged that dispensing the prescription drug was illegal. He also claimed that any sex was consensual.

More than 50 women in the US have accused the former entertainer of sexually abusing them.

In June, a Los Angeles County jury found Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting Judy Huth, then 16, in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion. They ordered him to pay her $500,000.