Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson reveals that she once DEFECATED on her ex boyfriend’s cereal

Scottish singer Shirley Manson has revealed she’s “quite proud” of pooping on her cheating ex-boyfriend’s breakfast cereal.

Alternative rock band Garage frontman Shirley, 56, once admitted in an earlier interview that she took the shocking form of revenge when she was about 18 years old.

She remembered the old story and also revealed that a friend of hers did the same after taking inspiration from the rock chick.

(pictured in 1996)

In a Q&A with The Guardian, a fan asked if she could share what she was doing.

Shirley replied, “I shit on a cheating boyfriend’s cereal. I am not ashamed; I’m quite proud of it.

“A good friend did the same when she found out her friend was cheating and said, ‘While I was doing it, I was thinking about you.’

“I recommend it as an act of revenge. It gives you a powerful and cheerful feeling.’

Most recently, Shirley has performed on stage accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra during The Sound of 007 in concert at The Royal Albert Hall.

She wore a striking silver oversized dress, with shoulder flaps, net gloves and hair dyed pink.

(photo in October)

The frontwoman of the American band has been fervently present in the music scene since her early years.

In 2016, she shared how she was hunted by online trolls who said she was too old to perform her kind of electro rock.

“I try not to think too much about what people think of my age, but it’s not easy when they say ‘she’s so old, she must give up’ or ‘oh god, she looks disgusting,'” she said. against the Daily Telegram at the time.

(pictured in 1998)

‘Sometimes it’s hard to shut out the noise, but I refuse to let my life be diminished by other people; I will live big.’

The irony is that she is not the oldest band member.

Her male bandmates—drummer Butch Vig is 67, bassist Duke Erikson is 65, and guitarist Steve Marker is 53—didn’t get the same criticism, though.

With pink hair and black outfits at concerts, the outspoken singer looked just like the grungy front woman who built the band’s image in the 90s.