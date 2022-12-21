'Garbage!' CBS News gets called out for claiming airplane turbulence is caused by climate change

CBS News has been berated by Fox and mocked by social media users after claiming that aircraft turbulence is caused by climate change.

CBS issued a rule on Monday about the causes of turbulence after 11 people were seriously injured on a Hawaiian Airlines flight last Sunday.

They quoted Taylor Garland, spokesman for the Association of Flight Attendants, as saying that turbulence caused by severe weather will become more common due to climate change.

Her comments sparked a barrage of reactions on Twitter and panelists on Fox’s Outnumbered show blasted the claims on Tuesday and called for data to back them up.

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News medical officer, responded to the Flight Attendants Association Union’s claims — urging people to buckle up on flights.

“I don’t think the spokesman for the Flight Attendants Association Union should be the climate czar.

“There is always turbulence. It’s been happening since we invented flying. And luckily, it has become even better because of the technology in the airplanes.

“I don’t think we should just attribute this to climate change and I think maybe people should just wear seatbelts.”

Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla questioned the data behind the claim that climate change is making incidents of extreme turbulence more common.

“The reason people fall for this mess is because they want to sound empathetic and considerate.

“The only data we have to support climate change is that people are getting rich selling it to us, and none of the people making that money are following the guidelines they’re putting on us,” Failla said.

“I want to become a climate activist so I can fly private jets. That’s the advantage for me.’

CBS News was mocked on Twitter with many criticizing the outlet for using the union’s statement as evidence.

One said, “I spilled my coffee this morning…due to climate change,” while others simply said, “It’s hot weather.”

Tammy Bruce, a Fox News contributor, rounded out the Outnumbered debate by challenging organizations for turning issues like turbulence into a political issue.

“This is a union organization that reinforces a government-democratic narrative,” she said.

“As long as there’s a malleable, sort of Play-Doh-esque problem that can become whatever they want, more federal money will be distributed to unions, who work in all industries that need it to help save people from climate change.

So it’s this vicious cycle. It’s typical. Shame on the flight attendant union,” she said.

The issue hit the headlines after severe turbulence on a Hawaiian Airlines flight left 20 people requiring hospital treatment, including 11 who were seriously injured.

Oxygen masks fell from above as violently as the turbulence

Several passengers were seen wearing neck braces after being smashed to the ceiling of the plane they were traveling on Sunday morning

Disturbing video has emerged showing the aftermath of the flight, showing passengers rushing to secure luggage that had fallen from the overhead bins, while children can be heard wailing in the background.

A flight attendant is heard calling over the intercom: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, attention on board: do we have trained medical personnel? Do we have doctors, nurses, firefighters?’

Sunday’s flight from Phoenix to Honolulu was carrying many people on vacation, and encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending passengers flying out of their seats as the plane nosedived.

A total of 36 people on board the plane received medical treatment for bumps, bruises, cuts and nausea.