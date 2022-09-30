Garang Kuol: Newcastle beat Barcelona to sign future star in $515,000 deal

Newcastle United have agreed to buy Garang Kuol from Central Coast, with the Australian teenager set to join the Premier League club in January.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Mariners last year, scoring within seven minutes of being introduced.

he has netted four goals in his first seven appearances in his first season in the A-League, attracting interest from the likes of Celtic, Barcelona, ​​Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle had been following the teenager for some time but had to act quickly when Stuttgart made an offer and offered Barcelona a two-year loan.

However, the Magpies won the race for the Socceroos star and agreed a $515,000 fee with Central Coast.

Kuol is on loan to the A-League club until January, before moving to the Premier League.

‘It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the most important thing everyone looks at, but no one really thinks they will reach those heights,” the teenager said.

“To be one of those people, to be in the position that I am, it’s great.

“Now that I’ve signed with Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.”

Newcastle United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth added: “Garang is a promising young talent and we are delighted that he will continue his development as a Newcastle United player.

“Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, but also in the players needed to make an immediate impact in the first team.

Kuol made his debut for the Socceroos last week in a friendly against New Zealand

“We wish Garang every success in his remaining matches with Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him back on the international stage soon.”

Kuol, who can play on either wing or as a striker, has flourished with Central Coast Mariners under the coaching of former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery.

The 18-year-old became the youngest player to be called up to the Socceroos since Harry Kewell, when he was included in the squad for two friendlies against New Zealand as Graham Arnold’s men refine their preparation for the World Cup.

Kuol was born in Egypt, where his family had fled Sudan, before finally moving to Australia at age six and settling in northern Victoria.