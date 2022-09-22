Ganguly: IPL to return to pre-Covid home and away format in 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to its original pre-COVID-19 home-and-away format from the 2023 season, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has conveyed to the board’s affiliate state units.

The IPL has only been held in a few venues since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 as the lucrative league took place behind closed doors across three venues in the UAE – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Also in 2021, the tournament was held at four locations – Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai – before being shifted again to the UAE due to COVID-19 cases in teams’ camps.

However, when things “go back to normal”, the IPL will return to its old format where each team plays one home and one away match. Ganguly also mentioned “BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women’s IPL” to hold it “early next year.”

Full domestic season in 2023

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home-and-away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” Ganguly’s memo to state entities said.

The note gave them a “snapshot” of the ongoing domestic season.

The BCCI will conduct a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2019-20, and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home-and-away format.

Women’s IPL to start early next year, new U15 one-day tournament for girls The BCCI is also working to host the first edition of the much-anticipated Women’s IPL “early next year”. The tournament is likely to take place in March after the Women’s T20 World Cup ends at the end of February in South Africa.

“The BCCI is currently working on the much awaited IPL for women. We expect to start the first season early next year,” Ganguly wrote in the letter dated September 20.

The Women’s IPL is expected to raise the standard of women’s cricket in India. Apart from IPL for women, BCCI is also launching a one-day tournament for girls under 15 years.

“We are delighted to introduce a girls U15 One Day tournament from this season. Women’s cricket has seen phenomenal growth worldwide and our national team has performed well. This new tournament will create an avenue for our young girls to play at the national team and international level,” Ganguly wrote.