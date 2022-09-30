Ganguly: Bumrah is not out of the T20 World Cup yet

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is not giving up on injured Indian strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah who shows up in Australia to participate in the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah was rushed from Thiruvananthapuram to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday to undergo scans on his back after being banned from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa.

“Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet,” Ganguly told the Xtra Time digital channel in Kolkata on Friday. The BCCI president added that he is keeping his “fingers crossed” and a final decision could be made within “the next two or three days”.

Ganguly’s comments appear on the back of a BCCI media release earlier in the day, which said Bumrah had “suffered” a back injury and was being monitored by their medical team at the NCA.

While the BCCI has not given any further details on the nature of the injury, ESPNcricinfo has learned that Bumrah underwent a scan of his back in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. It is learned that those scans revealed a stress-related injury in his back. Since Bumrah had only recently recovered from a back injury that had kept him out of the Asian Cup, the Indian team’s medical staff, along with the NCA, decided to have new scans performed in Bengaluru.

The new scans, taken Thursday, will be studied by independent medical advisers hired by the BCCI, who will then coordinate with the board’s medical staff to determine the next step.