Gangsters pretending to be police RAM their Land Rover into van full of drugs in front of B&Q

Shoppers were stunned after seeing a Land Rover repeatedly smash a white van outside a B&Q store.

Crowds gathered at the home furnishing store in Farnborough, Hampshire, on Tuesday when a black police vehicle with blue flashing lights drove into a white Peugeot van over and over again.

Footage filmed a few yards away from the incident showed the Land Rover pulling forward sharply and then reversing into the white van – just missing two people standing next to it.

As the car drives forward a second time and reverses into the van, two people begin to yank on the now-dented door, trying to open it.

The black Land Rover was then seen to drive off, but the incident was far from over at this point.

The Land Rover loops around the other cars, then accelerates head-on towards the van and crashes into its boot, pushing it out of the parking space.

The car – still flashing blue lights – loops a second time and drives straight into the van, bringing it closer to the store’s glass windows.

Three men, reportedly of Albanian descent, were in the Land Rover which reversed and hit the van another time, causing a wheel to come off.

People were then seen exiting the Land Rover seconds before the video ended.

Officers were called at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, following the incident.

Hampshire Police seized a large amount of cannabis from the back of the Peugeot.

They also stressed that the three men in the Land Rover were not police officers and detectives are investigating the incident.

Two men who were in the Peugeot allegedly ran away from the parking lot.

Another vehicle in the parking lot was also damaged along with bollards and one of the store’s windows was cracked in the incident.

Superintendent Emma Hart, District Commander for Hart and Rushmoor, said: ‘We are aware that this incident may cause concern in the local community, but I want to assure you that we take this report extremely seriously.

“Officers are also aware of a video circulating on social media and we ask the public not to speculate while officers conduct an investigation.”

The police are now looking for witnesses and information for the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call 911 or list reference 44220494188 online.