Gangland widow Roberta Williams shares rare photos of her husband Carl

Gangland widow Roberta Williams has paid tribute to her late underworld husband Carl on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

In a post shared on Instagram, Roberta posted a series of rarely seen photos of Carl and herself, as well as with her daughter, Dhakota Williams, 21.

‘Happy birthday Carlos. Today we want to celebrate your life and the amazing person/father/husband you were the happiness you bought into ours and all who knew you,’ she wrote.

‘You may not be here with us, but you left me the biggest part of you, our beautiful daughter we created, who is your twin in every possible way. I wish you were here so I could tease you about getting older like you would me.

“The laughs we had the memories we made will last a lifetime and as long as your princess is by my side you live on through her eyes which are exactly like looking into yours,” she continued.

‘You never liked a birthday cake, but tonight we’re going to have one and sing happy birthday and everyone have a shot of ouzo.

‘I’m sure you and Benji run the gamut up there. Love never fades, it grows stronger with time! Shine Bright Like A Diamond #MyAngel #Heaven #Carl #Carlos #MyLife #OurLife @dhakotawilliams’.

Williams was jailed for 35 years in 2007 for ordering the murders of three rivals in the Melbourne gang wars, which claimed more than 30 victims in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He had already been convicted of conspiring to murder a fourth.

Williams was 39 when he was bludgeoned to death using an exercise bike by a fellow inmate after an inquest found Victoria Police paid $8,000 a year for his daughter’s school fees.

It was later revealed that Carl was an informant and had provided information on a handful of unsolved murder investigations.

Ms Williams previously told the Herald Sun she would have preferred Carl to be ‘shot on the street’ than inside his cell.

“No one deserves to be killed like that,” she said.

She also doesn’t think enough was done to get to the bottom of the killing, which took place inside the high-security Barwon prison.

Fellow inmate and gang leader Matthew Charles Johnson was sentenced to 32 years in prison for Carl’s murder.

The pair were previously friends, but were reportedly at loggerheads after it was revealed that Carl had become an informant.

But at the time a coronial inquest was called into the death and Mrs Williams is questioning how even guards responsible for manning the CCTV failed to see her husband as he lay dying for 27 minutes.

“The prison officers have not been held accountable, as clearly you would have to be stupid to think they weren’t behind it,” Williams said.

“There was a person who was supposed to monitor the cameras. It was their only job. How did that person move away from their station for so long? It doesn’t take 27 minutes to zap something in the microwave.’

Carl had a long and detailed history with Victoria Police.

He was first picked up aged just 20, accused of stealing property. Just three years later, he was convicted of attempting to throw a missile and causing criminal damage.

Dhakota was just 10 in April 2010 when her father, Carl, was killed in Victoria’s Barwon Prison while serving life sentences for the murders of Jason and Lewis Moran and Mark Mallia

The following year, he completed his first stint in prison. He had been convicted of drug trafficking.

By late October 1999, Carl was really involved in Melbourne’s underworld.

He was shot in the stomach by Jason Moran over an $80,000 debt to the Moran crime family – sparking a war between the two that would span five years.

Carl went on to order the killing of Jason Moran and his father, Lewis.