Gangland widow Roberta Williams shares rare photos of her husband Carl
Gangland widow Roberta Williams has paid tribute to her late underworld husband Carl on what would have been his 52nd birthday.
In a post shared on Instagram, Roberta posted a series of rarely seen photos of Carl and herself, as well as with her daughter, Dhakota Williams, 21.
‘Happy birthday Carlos. Today we want to celebrate your life and the amazing person/father/husband you were the happiness you bought into ours and all who knew you,’ she wrote.
‘You may not be here with us, but you left me the biggest part of you, our beautiful daughter we created, who is your twin in every possible way. I wish you were here so I could tease you about getting older like you would me.
“The laughs we had the memories we made will last a lifetime and as long as your princess is by my side you live on through her eyes which are exactly like looking into yours,” she continued.
‘You never liked a birthday cake, but tonight we’re going to have one and sing happy birthday and everyone have a shot of ouzo.
‘I’m sure you and Benji run the gamut up there. Love never fades, it grows stronger with time! Shine Bright Like A Diamond #MyAngel #Heaven #Carl #Carlos #MyLife #OurLife @dhakotawilliams’.
Williams was jailed for 35 years in 2007 for ordering the murders of three rivals in the Melbourne gang wars, which claimed more than 30 victims in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
He had already been convicted of conspiring to murder a fourth.
Williams was 39 when he was bludgeoned to death using an exercise bike by a fellow inmate after an inquest found Victoria Police paid $8,000 a year for his daughter’s school fees.
It was later revealed that Carl was an informant and had provided information on a handful of unsolved murder investigations.
Ms Williams previously told the Herald Sun she would have preferred Carl to be ‘shot on the street’ than inside his cell.
“No one deserves to be killed like that,” she said.
She also doesn’t think enough was done to get to the bottom of the killing, which took place inside the high-security Barwon prison.
Fellow inmate and gang leader Matthew Charles Johnson was sentenced to 32 years in prison for Carl’s murder.
The pair were previously friends, but were reportedly at loggerheads after it was revealed that Carl had become an informant.
But at the time a coronial inquest was called into the death and Mrs Williams is questioning how even guards responsible for manning the CCTV failed to see her husband as he lay dying for 27 minutes.
“The prison officers have not been held accountable, as clearly you would have to be stupid to think they weren’t behind it,” Williams said.
Roberta and Dhakota have been pictured together recently
“There was a person who was supposed to monitor the cameras. It was their only job. How did that person move away from their station for so long? It doesn’t take 27 minutes to zap something in the microwave.’
Carl had a long and detailed history with Victoria Police.
He was first picked up aged just 20, accused of stealing property. Just three years later, he was convicted of attempting to throw a missile and causing criminal damage.
Dhakota was just 10 in April 2010 when her father, Carl, was killed in Victoria’s Barwon Prison while serving life sentences for the murders of Jason and Lewis Moran and Mark Mallia
The following year, he completed his first stint in prison. He had been convicted of drug trafficking.
By late October 1999, Carl was really involved in Melbourne’s underworld.
He was shot in the stomach by Jason Moran over an $80,000 debt to the Moran crime family – sparking a war between the two that would span five years.
Carl went on to order the killing of Jason Moran and his father, Lewis.
WHO WAS CARL WILLIAMS?
Pictured: Williams leaving a courthouse in Melbourne in 2003 after being granted bail
Carl Williams has been described as Australia’s most notorious gangster due to his central role in Melbourne’s ‘underbelly’ gangland war which rocked the city in the late 90s and early 2000s.
Williams was serving a life sentence in Melbourne’s notorious Barwon Prison for four murders and conspiracy to commit another when, on April 4, 2010, he was bludgeoned to death by fellow inmate Matthew Charles Johnson with an exercise bike part, making him the latest victim of the underworld war. .
KEY EVENTS
13 October 1970: Born Carl Anthony Williams in Melbourne, Victoria.
1990: Convicted of handling stolen goods, possession of stolen property and failure to answer bail. Fined $400.
1993: Convicted of criminal damage and throwing a missile. Sentenced to 150 hours of community service.
1994: Convicted of attempting to deal in a drug of abuse. Sentenced to 12 months in prison, six months suspended for two years.
October 13, 1999: Shot in the stomach by Jason Moran over an $80,000 debt to the Moran crime family, Williams stumbles bleeding to his parents’ home in Essendon.
November 25, 1999: Williams has been arrested along with his father George and another colleague and charged with drug trafficking after $20 million worth of amphetamine tablets were seized.
June 15, 2000: Mark Moran, Jason Moran’s half-brother is shot dead outside his home in north-west Melbourne. Williams was charged with murder over the shooting, but the charge was dropped when he pleaded guilty to three other murders.
November 10, 2010: Williams’ Hillside home and his Mercedes Benz were damaged by shotgun blasts. Williams later testified that he believed the Morans were responsible.
June 21, 2003: Jason Moran and Pasquale Barbaro are gunned down while sitting in a van after watching Moran’s children play soccer.
August 18, 2003: The badly burned body of Mark Mallia, a close associate of murdered mob enforcer and drug dealer Nik Radev, is found in a melted trash can.
October 25, 2003: Drug dealer Michael Marshall is gunned down in front of his son in South Yarra.
March 31, 2004: Moran family patriarch Lewis Moran, father of Jason Moran, is shot dead in execution at the Brunswick Club in Melbourne.
June 9, 2004: Police arrest two armed men near the home of notorious mobster Mario Condello.
February 6, 2006: Mario Condello is shot dead in his driveway.
July 19, 2006: Williams pleads not guilty to the murder of Michael Marshall, but has been sentenced to 27 years – 21 years without parole – for the murder. The result of the trial will not be revealed until 2007.
May 7, 2007: Williams pleaded guilty to three counts of murder for the deaths of Jason Moran, Mark Mallia and Lewis Moran, and one count of conspiracy to murder Mario Condello. He was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment and two 25-year prison terms, all of which must be served concurrently with a minimum term of 35 years before he is eligible for parole.
April 4, 2010: Williams is beaten to death in Barwon Prison by inmate Matthew Charles Johnson, 38, who used an exercise bike seatpost in the murder.
December 8, 2011: Johnson has been sentenced to 32 years in prison without parole for Williams’ murder. Victorian Supreme Court Justice Lex Lasry found Johnson killed Williams because he was providing assistance to Victoria Police.