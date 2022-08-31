Gangland widow Roberta Williams reveals the REAL reason why she signed up for OnlyFans

Roberta Williams and her daughter have revealed why they signed up with OnlyFans, revealing that their celebrity profile “makes it difficult for them to get a regular job.”

The former wife of the murdered underworld king and drug lord Carl Williams shared the surprising news and a provocative photo on Instagram on Monday evening.

“Who’s ready to see another side of me?” teased the 53-year-old before directing her followers to her newly created OnlyFans page.

Gangland widow Roberta Williams, 53, and daughter Dhakota, 21, revealed the REAL reason they signed up for OnlyFans

Dhakota Williams shared a provocative photo of herself in the shower covered in soap suds this week

Her daughter Dhakota, 21, quickly followed in her mother’s footsteps by posting a photo of what appeared to be her naked in the shower.

“You asked if I was listening…” the caption read, with a link to her newly created OnlyFans account, where she charges $35 a month.

Now, the couple candidly about their foray into the sex industry have revealed that they had “no choice” due to their notorious history.

“I can’t get a normal job like everyone else,” Roberta told The Daily Telegraph.

Like mother, like daughter: Dhakota, left, shared a topless photo with her mother in June

“My dream job would be to work as a flight attendant, but given my history I could never do that. So I have no choice but to take matters into my own hands.’

“Other people have taken advantage of my image, so why not pull the strings so I can make enough money to buy my kids a forever home, which is my main game here.”

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Dhakota said she has “thought a lot about joining” and “thought a lot about it.”

“Mom gave me the courage to do it. There is no shame in owning your femininity. I am proud of who I am and where I come from. There’s no harm in showing off your body. And more importantly, I have control over what I share.’

Williams (seen with her daughter Dhakota at her 21st birthday party) charges $30 a month to subscribe to her page, which is about double that of most Married At First Sight stars

The pair seem to be very supportive of each other’s careers, with Dhakota liking her mother’s post.

Roberta charges $30 a month to subscribe to her page, which is about double most Married At First Sight stars, while Dhakota charges even more.

For example, Jessika Power and Olivia Frazer charge $15 a month to access their exclusive content, while Alana Lister and Hayley Vernon charge just $10.

It comes after Roberta appeared in County Court just days ago for organizing the “terrifying and traumatic” blackmail of a filmmaker in 2019.

Dhakota was nine years old when her father, drug lord Carl Williams, was beaten to death in Barwon Prison by fellow inmate Matthew Charles Johnson in 2010.

The court was told she hired men to get money from Ryan Naumenko after she was not paid for her role on a reality TV show about mafia women.

Naumenko was repeatedly beaten and kicked by the men, who were told by Williams to “kill the bastards, he ain’t got no money.”

Williams received a community correction order after pleading guilty to blackmail and causing reckless injury.

Dhakota slammed online bullies earlier this year when she revealed that she had been shamed since she was nine years old.

It comes after Williams appeared in County Court just days ago for organizing the 2019 “terrifying and traumatic” blackmail of filmmaker Ryan Naumenko (Naumenko showed his injuries to a television reporter)

“I’ve never talked about fat shaming because I disagree (can’t get f***ed) and even give it the energy,” she wrote on Instagram in June.

“But these people online have been calling me fat since I was about nine years old and I’m tired of it.

“It’s such a shame that I’ve had to learn not to give, instead of people having to learn to be nice.

“This is a kid we’re talking about, teaching themselves not to (worry) because of annoying people, not these grown adults teaching themselves to be decent people.”

Dhakota was only 10 in April 2010 when her father, Carl, was murdered in Victoria’s Barwon Prison while serving life sentences for the murders of Jason and Lewis Moran and Mark Mallia.

Dhakota also posted a topless photo in June, posing next to her mother, Roberta.

She was only 10 in April 2010 when her father, Carl, was murdered in Victoria’s Barwon Prison while serving life sentences for the murders of Jason and Lewis Moran and Mark Mallia.

Roberta is the mother of five children, aged between 11 and 35 years.

“I know people would have their opinions about who I am, but there are a lot of misconceptions,” she said.

“My children have all completed year 12 and they have always had a roof over their heads. They have a great work ethic and I am very proud of them.