Gang of Black Lives Matter protester minders who passed 13-year-old schoolgirl ‘like a toy’ in horrific nine-month rape and abuse experience sentenced to 36 years in prison

A grooming gang who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest while on bail used a schoolgirl “as a toy” in a nine-month ordeal of rape and abuse.

Brothers Mohamed and Omar Badreddin met the 13-year-old girl in Newcastle city center and identified her as someone who could be easily manipulated.

They prepared her with alcohol and cigarettes before beginning to abuse the young woman and threatened to “kill her and take her out of the country.”

The brothers first took the 13-year-old girl to Castle Keep in Newcastle, and had groomed and plied her with so much alcohol that she vomited and could not walk properly.

Mohamed Badreddin sexually assaulted and raped her and then left her for Omar Badreddin to rape her while another man, Hamoud Al-Soaimi, laughed. She was also attacked behind a Five Guys restaurant and at her home.

The grooming gang have been sentenced to a total of 36 years in prison following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The Badreddins, who also participated in a riot as part of the Black Lives Matter group while out on bail for the heinous crimes against the girl, were convicted of a series of rapes and sexual assaults, along with Huzaefa Aleboud and Hamoud Al-Soaimi .

The brothers also pleaded guilty to violent disorder in relation to a clash between Black Lives Matter protesters and the North East Frontline Patriots in 2020, while they were on bail for sexual and prohibited offenses in the city centre. They were with the Black Lives Matter group and Omar threw two bottles and Mohamed also threw a missile.

As three of the four were jailed, the girl, who is from South Tyneside, described the devastating impact the crimes have had.

He said he had a happy childhood until he met them, adding: “That’s when everything went wrong.” It is because of them that I feel like they have stolen my childhood, which should have been a happy time. I can never get that childhood back.

‘My childhood became what I can only describe as a living nightmare. After meeting them, I spent all my days in Newcastle being tortured by them.

‘No person, let alone a girl, should experience the horrible things that were done to me. I was struggling so much that I was self-harming to try to release some of the pain I was feeling.

“Those scars will stay with me for the rest of my life, but in addition to having physical scars, I also have emotional scars. Those scars are a constant reminder to me of what I have experienced.

‘My whole family collapsed when they found out what had happened. It must have been heartbreaking for my mom to hear what they did to me. My mom was the first person I told and she has been there to help me through this long and difficult process. It saddens me that you went through so much pain.

“I was so angry that I was pulling out clumps of hair and then punching the walls. I would describe myself as someone who is going off the rails. I felt like I was laughing out loud.

‘I used to wake up in the middle of the night feeling like things were crawling on me. I would take two or three baths to try to get rid of the feeling.

‘I needed help, my family needed help, but there was no help. It took me a long time to get the help I needed for my mental health.’

He added that he feels unable to go out into the city center anymore in case he sees his friends, adding: “Those men have tortured me.” “They have hurt me in many ways.”

She said that after long delays in the case, she vomited when she was told they had been found guilty and now feels “blank and numb.”

The young woman added: ‘What I have been through has been horrendous. I would hate for anyone else to go through what I went through. I do not wish it nor to my worst enemy.

‘I feel like my life has been ruined forever and I don’t know if I’ll ever get over it. Every time I think about what they did to me I can still see every detail very clearly in my head.

‘Although they will be sentenced for what they have done, I feel that they have sentenced me to life in prison. I just want to get rid of those horrible thoughts and memories and be free.

‘I have suffered a lot over the years, but I feel like I am still the one punished.

‘How can this be right if I haven’t done anything wrong?’

Judge Amanda Rippon said of the girl, who she told them was 15: “You all cruelly controlled, manipulated and abused her to varying degrees, sometimes one after the other.” She was used as a toy, especially by Mohamed Badreddin and you, Omar Badreddin.

“Even when she begged you to treat her kinder and told you, honestly, that she was hurting herself and couldn’t stand it, you made fun of her.”

Judge Rippon said: “After that, for about nine months, she was in the hands of the group to do whatever they wanted, as long as they gave her alcohol, cigarettes and promises of love and a better life.” She tried to learn your language.

‘You told him he would have to convert to Muslim and he started reading the Koran.

“In return, she was repeatedly raped, assaulted, abused and broadcast.”

Mohamed Badreddin, known as ‘Jokey’, carried out a series of sexual attacks, including rape, on a pile of stones in Castle Keep. Other people were present in one of the attacks. The court heard that she felt she could not say anything to the Badreddin brothers because they had threatened to kill her and take her out of the country.

Omar Badreddin, known as ‘Antonio’, also raped the girl in the Castle Tower on more than one occasion and behind Five Guys in the city centre.

Aleboud sexually assaulted her at the Castle, harassing her by saying “you left Jokey and Omar.” He then raped her in the same place more than once and also behind Five Guys. Aleboud also attacked her, hitting her and causing her lip to bleed.

Al-Soaimi sexually assaulted the same girl, including in the Castle, where he told her: “Now it’s my turn.” He also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, who said she was feeling anxious, distressed and struggling to cope.

Mohamed Badreddin, 23, was found guilty of six counts of rape and one of assault by penetration. He was jailed for 13 years.

Omar Badreddin, 26, was found guilty of five counts of rape. He was jailed for 18 years.

Aleboud, 23, was found guilty of two counts of rape, assault by penetration and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Al-Soaimi, 21, was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and assault by penetration. He was sentenced to two years suspended for two years and 180 hours of unpaid work.

They were all told they had to sign the sex offenders register and would be subject to sexual harm prevention orders and restraining orders.

The court heard that Mohamed Badreddin grew up during the conflict in Syria and arrived in the UK when he was 14. He continues to deny the offenses and was aged 17 and 18 at the time. Omar Badreddin is said to have expressed shame and regret.

The court heard Aleboud was aged 17 and 18 at the time and came to the UK because of the war in Syria and had cancer as a child. References were given about Al-Soaimi, who arrived in the UK from Kuwait in 2016 and was said to be immature and easily led at the time. He was then 15 and 16 years old.