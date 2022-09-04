Gane knocks out Tuivasa in France’s first major UFC event

France’s Ciryl Gane took a thrilling knockout victory over Australian Tai Tuivasa in front of a home crowd at the Accor Arena on the banks of the River Seine in the promotion’s first major event in the country since the sport was legalized there in 2020. .

Spurred on by a lascivious rendition in the first round of “La Marseillaise”, the French national anthem, the two heavyweights set off a firefight in the main event that made the long wait for the sport’s regulations worth it for the French. fans.

Australian Tuivasa sent Gane to the canvas with the right hand of a sledgehammer on the second round, but Gane roared back with a series of brutal blows to the body that nearly ended the fight.

Two minutes into the third, Gane stunned Tuivasa with a kick to the head, and although the teak-tough Aussie initially refused to go down, Gane increased the pressure.

An uppercut to the right marked the beginning of the end, and Gane chased his man down, thundering with both hands to secure the KO with 37 seconds left in the frame.

“If anyone had any doubts about how good the French public is, there are no more doubts,” Gane said before repeatedly thanking them and calling for a title shot.

In the co-main event, former middleweight title holder Robert Whittaker put in a slick standout performance to outsmart Marvin Vettori. in February.

With the red, white and blue of the French flag projected onto the octagonal floor between fights, the six-fight main map got off to a slow start for the energetic home fans as English fighter Nathaniel Wood defeated Frenchman Charles Jourdain by unanimous decision.

Parisian William Gomis soon gave them something to cheer about, as he escaped a dangerous late entry attempt by Jarno Errens before winning on the judges’ scorecards.

“I heard the crowd and I thought no, I can’t give up now – I’d rather die here than give up. I’d rather die than give up,” a cheering Gomis said in a post-fight interview as fans gave their approval roared.

