Gamers boycott new Harry Potter release in ‘anti-Semitism’ row over ‘Goblin Rebellion’ plot

Gamers have decided to boycott a new Harry Potter release in an “anti-Semitism” feud over the “Goblin Rebellion” plot that offers players the chance to fight “oppressed races fighting their own slavery.”

Hogwarts Legacy, due out next year after a series of delays, is a role-playing game set in the magical world of the 19th century.

It features a “possible montage of a goblin rebellion,” with critics saying players would be fighting an “oppressed race retreating against their own… slavery.”

PlayStation has told gamers that they can determine “the fate” of the magical universe, and “will encounter missions and scenarios that will present difficult choices and determine what they face.”

But some critics of the game are concerned about the presence of goblins, claiming they are based on anti-Semitic stereotypes.

The game will feature ‘trolls, dark wizards, goblins and more’, pitting the player against ‘a dangerous villain’.

Hogwarts Legacy also allows players to freely roam Hogwarts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest – all key settings from JK Rowling’s books.

Within the Harry Potter franchise, goblins work as bankers and are depicted with exaggerated noses and ears.

A viral post, shared by several people, critic Kevin Rhodes said: ‘The goblins of the Harry Potter series have long been criticized as insulting Jewish stereotypes.

“With critics pointing to their control of the magical banking system, their greed and their exaggerated features.

This game in which the player fights against greedy, child-abducting Jewish stereotypes.

The game in which the player suppresses an uprising of an oppressed race that resists its own deprivation, disarmament, enslavement and murder, in order to maintain the supremacy of the dominant culture.

“Um, what the hell is going on?”

Mr Rhodes, who also called Harry Potter author JK Rowling a “devoted transphobe,” urged people not to buy the game.

He wrote: ‘I beg you, please, don’t buy this game. Walk away from both Rowling and the Wizarding World. Don’t give Warner Brothers any more money’

Another gamer responded to Mr Rhodes’ post, saying, ‘Granted, you can choose to be a dark wizard in the game and side with the goblins. But still. It’s not exactly being hailed as the right option.”

Hogwarts Legacy will be released by Warner Bros Games on February 10, 2023.

The project’s lead developer, Troy Leavitt, resigned last year over controversy over his YouTube channel

Obviously, the game’s release was delayed at least once after the project’s lead developer, Troy Leavitt, stepped down last year due to controversy over his YouTube channel.

The game, which is “firmly rooted in the magical universe of the Wizarding World,” was not created by Harry Potter series author JK Rowling.

A comment on the game’s website says: ‘JK Rowling is not involved in the making of the game, but as the creator of the wizarding world and one of the world’s greatest storytellers, her extraordinary body of work is the foundation of all projects in the wizarding world. . World.

“This isn’t a new story from JK Rowling, but we’ve been working closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it stays in line with the magical experiences fans expect.”

The author of Harry Potter has been criticized for her views on transgender people. She recently announced that her new book will feature a character who is being persecuted for transphobia.

Fans were also angry after it was revealed that the game, which can be pre-ordered for £39.68, was available in a ‘collector’s edition’ costing between £270 and almost £600.

The collector’s edition includes early access, a bathrobe and a hat.

Warner Bros Games has been contacted for comment.