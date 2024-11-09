Game Of Thrones star Thor Bjornsson and wife share emotional post one year after devastating pregnancy loss

Hafþór Júlíus ‘Thor’ Björnsson and his wife Kelsey shared an emotional post on the anniversary of the devastating day they lost their daughter.

On Friday, the Icelandic strongman and his wife expressed their grief as they mourned their baby Grace with a touching joint post on Instagram.

Björnsson, best known for playing The Mountain on Game of Thrones, and his wife lost their second baby after suffering a miscarriage around this time last year.

In a lengthy post, the couple addressed their daughter: ‘One year. 365 days have passed since your day of birth. It has been 366 days since we learned of your death in my womb. One year, 365 days, without you here, with us.’

The couple included photos of the brief time they had with their young daughter.

‘You didn’t get to feel the comfort of my arms or my breasts. You couldn’t look up and see my face or your dad’s.

‘We couldn’t see your first smile, your first tooth, your first laugh. “We couldn’t clap or cheer when you sat down or stood up for the first time,” they wrote.

“So many firsts that we will miss throughout our lives.”

The couple explained that they were sharing their post to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of miscarriages and pregnancy loss.

“At the end of this life, we all die, some die before others, some die before they can take their first breath,” the grieving couple wrote.

‘Many of us experience this death and pain first-hand, many years before our time comes. Death is the only certainty, but something that many fear.

‘I invite you today to share this post on your story for my daughter’s birthday, helping to reduce the stigma of miscarriage/late-term abortion/stillbirth/tmfr (sic)/and infant death,’ they wrote while listing various types of children . loss, including TFMR or termination for medical reasons.

Last November, the couple, who are also parents to four-year-old son Stormur, revealed on Instagram that they had suffered a pregnancy loss.

The couple explained that they were sharing their post to raise awareness about how often people experience pregnancy loss and to reduce the stigma of miscarriages and other forms of child loss.

In the caption, they wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the birth of our daughter, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir, born on November 8 at 21 and a half weeks gestation.

“After a noticeable decrease in movement we discovered that his heart had stopped beating.”

They continued: ‘There are no words to describe our pain at this loss or our happiness at being able to spend time with our daughter.

‘She is absolutely beautiful, with blonde eyelashes and eyebrows and a little smile for mom and dad. The love we feel for her is overwhelming,’ he continued his emotional message.

‘The pain we feel will be with us forever, but so will the love. All our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away, but I know I will be with her again.

‘His spirit lives on through us and his brothers. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time as we grieve this unbearable loss. “Thank you all for the kind words and support.”