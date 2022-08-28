Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel reveals she was working in a shop when she landed role

Nathalie Emmanuel has revealed that she was on the brink of quitting acting when she landed the part as Missandei in HBO phenom Game Of Thrones.

The former Hollyoaks star, 33, has been in the acting wilderness since her four-year role as Sasha Valentine in the Channel 4 soap ended in 2010, working in Hollister as a shop assistant.

In the Happy Sad Confused and Life In Film podcasts, she described the emotional moment she was told about her role in GOT.

Wow: Nathalie Emmanuel has revealed she was on the verge of quitting acting when she landed the role of Missandei in HBO phenom Game Of Thrones (pictured on GOT)

She said, ‘Game Of Thrones was a game changer for me. I had been to do my shopping and was walking home to my flat

“As I entered my building, I got a call from my agent and she said, ‘Nathalie, you got it’.

“I had just auditioned for a high-paying ad, so I was like, ‘Oh great, I don’t have to worry about the bills for a month. When do I have to come to London?’

‘She said, ‘You mean Belfast, you have Game Of Thrones’.’

Success story: The former Hollyoaks star, 33, has been in the acting wilderness since her four-year role as Sasha Valentine in the Channel 4 soap ended in 2010 and worked in Hollister as a shop assistant (pictured August 2022)

‘I dropped all my groceries, I broke pots, I cried. I had tears of joy, it was so wonderful and ignited something in me again.’

The star said she’d considered going back to college after struggling with her “soul-destroying” retail job, but the HBO drama rekindled her passion for acting.

She said: “At the time, I was thinking about going back to school because I felt, ‘Nobody wants to hire me and I’m not sure how long I can keep this zero-hour retail job.

“’I don’t learn anything and control my behavior with rude customers’. It was soul-destroying.”

Soap Star: Nathalie is portrayed as Sasha on the Channel 4 soap

She added: ‘I was a fan of the show. I annoyed my agent for a while about getting an audition, but I didn’t really think that was possible.

“There’s been a lot of talk about how they haven’t cast people of color in regular lead roles, so when the opportunity presented itself, I thought, ‘This is mine!’

“But then it dawned on me that I really had to do it. I was so excited and terrified.”

Nathalie played slave interpreter Missandei on the show, the right-hand man to Daenerys (Emelia Clarke) in her bid to claim the Iron Throne, from 2013-2019.

Her character was tragically killed at the end of the show’s fourth episode after being captured by villain Cersei.

It comes after Nathalie debuted her cropped hair earlier this year and explained why she was so emotional about the change in appearance.

She shared a soulful video with her social media followers as she went through the transformation, cutting away her long, curly locks and discussing her reasons for the big change with celebrity hairdresser, Neeko.

The Game of Thrones star wiped away tears as she explained: “There’s a lot, like, joy and, like, celebration associated with it, but also all this pressure and like, trauma and all these things I had to overcome with it, you know?’

The British-born actress said it was the first time in her life that she could make a decision about how to wear her hair.

“I think, I liked to ask my mom when I was 15 and then I went into acting and the job dictated what my hair did. So this is the first time in 33 years that I’ve had anything like this… I’ve made a decision for my hair that’s all my own.”

The F9: The Fast Saga actress explained her reasons for sharing the clip in a lengthy post, writing: “I wanted to share this for those who have experienced any kind of feelings from others or hair discrimination,” she shared.

“And then I had a long, arduous journey toward self-acceptance or feelings of not having any autonomy over yourself…or…worrying that you wouldn’t meet certain beauty standards…”