Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean, 63, faces backlash after saying intimacy coaches ‘spoil’ sex scenes

Sean Bean has come under fire for saying that intimacy coordinators “mess up” Hollywood sex scenes by spoiling the spontaneity and reducing it to “a technical exercise.”

The Game of Thrones star, 63, was criticized by British actress Jameela Jamil and Rachel Zegler of West Side Story, of New Jersey, after making the comments in a recent interview with The times.

Intimacy coaches were largely introduced to protect actresses after the #MeToo campaign and have played a key role in creating sizzling sex scenes for hit dramas including Bridgerton and Normal People.

Returning to Bean’s comments, Zegler wrote on Twitter: “Intimacy coordinators provide a safe environment for actors,” adding that the Sheffield resident “had to wake up.”

She said ‘I was extremely grateful for the one we had on [West Side Story] – they showed mercy to a newcomer like me and taught people around me who had years of experience. Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe.’

Sean Bean (pictured right in his upcoming series Marriage) has come under fire for saying that intimacy coordinators “ruined” Hollywood sex scenes by spoiling the spontaneity and reducing it to “a technical exercise”

The Game of Thrones star, 63, was criticized by British actress Jameela Jamil and Rachel Zegler of West Side Story (pictured), from New Jersey, after making the comments in a recent interview with The Times.

Meanwhile, Jamil added: ‘It should only be technical. It’s like a stunt. Our job as actors is not to make it look technical. No one wants an impromptu groping…’

Bean, who has filmed many explicit sex scenes during his career, said, “I imagine it slows down the thrust of it. Ha, not thrust, that’s the wrong word. It would spoil the spontaneity.

“It would slow me down more because it draws attention to things — someone saying, ‘Do this, put your hand there, touching their thing…’

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone making it a technical exercise.”

Bean’s most notable sex scene was with Joely Richardson in a 1993 adaptation of DH Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

He said, “Lady Chatterley was spontaneous. It was joy. We had good chemistry between us, and we knew what we were doing was unusual because she was married, I was married.

Bean’s most notable sex scene was with Joely Richardson in a 1993 adaptation of DH Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover (pictured)

“But we followed the story. We were trying to convey the truth of what DH Lawrence wrote.”

Sex scene coaches are mandatory at the BBC and have been praised by actresses including Daisy Edgar-Jones, who starred in the daring BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s 2020 novel Normal People.

Edgar-Jones has previously said that having an intimacy coach was “brilliant” because their job was “to worry about how [the sex scenes] would work and we just showed up, did the choreography and kept going’.

But Bean said the importance of intimacy counselors “depends on the actress.”

He referred to American actor Lena Hall, who filmed a nude scene with him in Snowpiercer, and claimed she was “up for anything” because of her musical cabaret background.

Lena Hall spoke out in a Twitter thread shortly after the interview was published, explaining that she needed to “clarify some information in this random article” (pictured)

However, Lena spoke out in a Twitter thread shortly after the interview was published, explaining that she needed to “clarify some information in this random article.”

“Just because I’m in the theater (not cabaret, but I do play them occasionally) doesn’t mean I’m up for anything,” she wrote.

“Seriously depends on the other actor, the scene we’re going to do, the director and whatever crew needs to be there to film it.

“Sean is a great actor and I felt not only at ease, but also as if I had a real acting partner in those bizarre scenes.”

She continued, “If I’m comfortable with my scene partner and with others in the room, then I don’t need an intimacy coordinator.

“But if there’s a part of me that feels weird, gross, overexposed, etc… [intimacy coordinator].’