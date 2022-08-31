Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon makes history as it brings in 1.2m viewers for Foxtel

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

House of the Dragon is a record hit.

The highly anticipated prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones has brought 1,235 million viewers to streaming giant Foxtel and its Binge platform since August 22.

That’s the largest audience for a premiere in Binge and Foxtel history, according to Variation Australia.

The highly anticipated prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones has brought 1.235 million viewers to streaming giant Foxtel and its Binge platform since it came out on August 22.

The prequel storyline focuses on House Targaryen and their rule in Westeros 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Binge’s executive director, Alison Hubert-Burns, told Variety that after good reviews and strong word of mouth, they thought the show would become popular.

But she said they were stunned by the sheer magnitude of the show’s success in Australia.

“We’re so pleased that the series has revived ‘Game of Thrones’ fans and brought in new audiences as viewers tune in to see what the hype is all about,” she said.

Binge’s executive director Alison Hubert-Burns told the publication that after good reviews and strong word of mouth, they thought the show would be popular, but said they were stunned by the sheer magnitude of the show’s success. in Australia.

HBO has already announced season two of the series after it reached a total of 10 million viewers in the US.

Thanks to additional playbacks, the number has risen to a whopping 20 million, making the prequel HBO’s largest premiere audience to date.

Among the featured cast Packed to the Rafters star Ryan Corr.

The action fantasy series is the fan favorite’s first step in event television on a global scale.

The prequel’s storyline focuses on House Targaryen and their rule in Westeros 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones Picture: A scene from the hit show

Born in Melbourne, Ryan began his acting career in his teens, starring in Australian TV shows such as The Sleepover Club, Blue Water High and Neighbours.

The handsome 33-year-old plays Ser Harwin Strong in the 10-episode HBO series.

Known as ‘Breakbones’, the character is described as a ‘Knight of House Strong, Heir to Harrenhal’ and the ‘strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms’.

Among the featured cast Packed to the Rafters star Ryan Corr

Fellow Australian Milly Alcock is also featured in the recurring cast.

The 22-year-old Place to Call Home actor also starred in the Tim Minchin comedy drama Upright.

She portrays a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the show.

House of the Dragon also features Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Oliva Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.