Game Of Thrones’ Jack Gleeson marries girlfriend Roisin O’Mahony in ‘dignified’ ceremony in Ireland

Game Of Thrones star Jack Gleeson has married his girlfriend Roisin O’Mahony in a ‘dignified’ ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland.

The 30-year-old actor, best known for playing Joffrey Baratheon in the HBO series, tied the knot with his actress partner at The Glen Church.

Father Patsy Lynch took to Twitter Monday to share the news of the happy couple, describing the intimate ceremony as “simple” and “dignified.”

Congratulations! Game Of Thrones star Jack Gleeson has married his girlfriend Roisin O’Mahony in a ‘dignified’ ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland

In the sweet wedding photos, Jack cut a smart figure in gray pants and a green shirt, which he styled with brown suit shoes.

The Irish-born star sported a well-groomed mustache and styled his dark brown locks in a sleek style for the special day.

Meanwhile, his bride Roisin looked glamorous in a pastel pink and blue silk dress, which she paired with a matching scarf.

The comedian styled her elegant ensemble with a pair of teal heels and kept her accessories simple with a dainty silver chain.

Sweet: The 30-year-old actor, best known for playing Joffrey Baratheon on the HBO series, tied the knot with his actress partner at The Glen Church

She held a bouquet of pink flowers in her hand and styled her dark brown locks in natural waves to complete her bridal look.

A small crowd of their loved ones could sit behind them in the pews as they enjoyed their intimate wedding.

The newlyweds looked overjoyed as they smiled from ear to ear in the beloved wedding photos.

Alongside the photos, Father Lynch wrote, “Very simple, prayerful and dignified wedding ceremony for movie celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church.”

Describing what it was like to meet Jack, the priest added, “A very down-to-earth, simple and relaxed person.”

All smiles: In the sweet wedding photos, Jack cut a smart figure in gray trousers and a green shirt, which he styled with brown suit shoes

Overjoyed: Priest Patsy Lynch took to Twitter Monday to share the news of the happy couple, describing the intimate ceremony as “simple” and “dignified”

Father Lynch went on to detail the special day, adding, “It was a great celebration. Everyone was so relaxed. I will cherish so many memories of this special day.

“This simple wedding ceremony was wonderful because of its simplicity and the families gathered to celebrate it.”

Speak with The Irish IndependentFr Lynch said the marriage was a “pre-wedding” as the couple plans to hold a second ceremony to mark their wedding in England.

He said the couple decided to have a ceremony in County Kerry as they have vacationed in Ballinskelligs, The Glen for many years and have “happy memories” there.

“Jack texted me this morning to say it was such an amazing, moving ceremony and then they went to dinner,” he said.

Career: Jack rose to fame starring as King Joffrey Baratheon in Game Of Thrones, but was killed during the fantasy show’s fourth series

Father Lynch said “everyone” in the area knows Jack well and said the couple are very much a part of the local community.

Jack, who has no social media, has yet to comment on the wedding and tends to keep his personal life private and out of the limelight.

Jack rose to fame starring as King Joffrey Baratheon in Game Of Thrones, but was killed off during the fantasy show’s fourth series.

After his role in the HBO hit, Jack said he planned to retire from acting because he didn’t enjoy it as much as he used to.

Acting: Jack (pictured in July) recently appeared in six-part comedy Out of Her Mind on BBC Two, written by Sara Pascoe, and will then appear in In The Land of Saints and Sinners

About his early retirement from the profession in 2014, he told Entertainment Weekly, “The answer isn’t interesting or long-winded. I’ve been acting since I was 8.

“I just didn’t enjoy it as much as I used to. And now there is the prospect of doing it for a living, when until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun.

‘I liked it. When you make a living from something, your relationship with it changes. It’s not that I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do.’

But Jack has since appeared in the six-part comedy Out of Her Mind on BBC Two, written by Sara Pascoe, and will then appear in In The Land of Saints and Sinners.

The Netflix thriller was shot in Co Donegal and Jack stars alongside Liam Neeson, Ciarán Hinds, Colm Meaney and Kerry Condon.