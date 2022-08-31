Game of Thrones’ Jack Gleeson looks unrecognisable TEN years after playing tyrant Joffrey Baratheon

Game of Thrones’ Jack Gleeson looked unrecognizable as he returned to acting ten years after he first played Joffrey Baratheon on the series.

Stepping out of the limelight after his stint on the show, the 29-year-old signed up to star in both a play and sitcom following the COVID pandemic.

Best remembered as the baby-faced king, before meeting his untimely end in 2014, he now sports a mustache and shoulder-length hair.

What a difference! Jack Gleeson, 29 of Game of Thrones, looks unrecognizable (left) as he returns to acting TEN years after playing tyrant Joffrey Baratheon (right) on the fantasy series

The actor recently married his long-term girlfriend Roisin O’Mahony in County Kerry, Ireland.

After his role in the HBO fantasy hit, he said he planned to quit acting because he didn’t enjoy it as much as he used to.

Discussing his early retirement from the profession in 2014, he told: Weekly entertainment: ‘The answer is not interesting or long-winded. I’ve been acting since I was eight.

“I just didn’t enjoy it as much as I used to. And now there is the prospect of doing it for a living, when until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun.

‘I liked it. When you make a living from something, your relationship with it changes. It’s not that I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do.’

He returned to acting in 2020, taking on a role in a six-part comedy Out of Her Mind, written by Sara Pascoe.

In addition to appearing in a stage version of the novel To Be A Machine, it explored the transhumanist movement – the belief and use of technology to expand the capabilities of the human body.

Jack’s Game Of Thrones character was killed off during an episode called The Lion And The Rose – aka the Purple Wedding – which revolves around Joffrey’s wedding to Margaery Tyrell.

The cruel and sadistic boy king, asphyxiated in the episode during his marriage to Margaery, played by Natalie Dormer, 38.

After cutting the cake at his wedding, Joffrey took a sip of wine from the cup handed to him by his new cupbearer Tyrion.

The cruel king appears to be suffocating at first, but then it becomes clear that he has been poisoned.

Blood pours from his nose and he falls to the ground and dies pretty quickly, but not before pointing an accusing finger at his Uncle Tyrion.

As Joffrey lay dying and his pale skin turned purple, the nickname Purple Wedding became apparent.

It comes after the show’s prequel House Of The Dragon was given the green light for season two, just days after the HBO series’ first episode premiered on August 21.

House of the Dragon is set years earlier in the same universe of George RR Martin’s books and shows the glory days of the ancestors of popular Game of Thrones characters, such as Daenerys Targaryen.

The show attracted a total of 10 million viewers on the night of its premiere, Variety reported, which caused little hesitation in an extension.

Due to additional playbacks, the number has soared to a whopping 20 million, making the Game Of Thrones prequel HBO’s largest premiere audience to date.