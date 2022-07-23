Game of Thrones in 4K is coming to HBO Max in August

Game of Thrones in 4K HDR coming to HBO Max this August. You can stream all eight seasons with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which is a fun way to bid the time before the series premieres from House of the Dragon on August 21.

Only those who subscribe to HBO Max’s ad-free plan, which costs $14.99/month or $149.99/year, will have access to the new formats. Luckily you don’t have to wait to see House of the Dragon in 4K, either – HBO says it’s debuting with the Game of Thrones spin-off in 4K with support for HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

While Game of Thrones is already available in 4K on Bluray, streaming on HBO Max will save you $150 or more for the entire box set. However, watching on Bluray has some advantages – such as Flat panelsHD notes, you get a higher bitrate, which means better quality. Plus, you don’t have to deal with a streaming app as buggy as HBO Max’s.